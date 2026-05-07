IIT Mandi Invites Applications for Third Batch of Five-Year Integrated MBA (IMBA) Programme

Mandi, May 07: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, one of India’s leading IITs, invites application for its third batch of five-year integrated MBA (IMBA) programme for the academic year 2026-27. The IMBA programme at IIT Mandi offers students a unique opportunity to pursue a master’s degree in management immediately after Class 12 by integrating undergraduate and postgraduate studies into a single programme. It aims to build a strong foundation for successful careers in today’s dynamic and technology-driven business environment.

The IMBA programme integrates BBA in Analytics (Honours) with MBA in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DS&AI), offering a comprehensive academic pathway that combines business management with advanced analytics and AI-driven learning. The programme is designed to equip students with strong business acumen along with capabilities in data science and artificial intelligence, preparing them for leadership roles in a data-driven world.

A key highlight of the programme is its flexible structure with multiple exit options, enabling students to earn recognised qualifications at different stages of their academic journey. After completion of 3 years, students are awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration in Analytics (BBA Analytics), after completing 4 Years, student will receive a Bachelor of Business Administration in Analytics (Honours) and after completion the full five-year programme graduate with an Integrated MBA in Data Science and AI (IMBA). To be eligible to progress to the final two years, students are required to secure a minimum CGPA of 5.00 out of 10 by the end of Year 3.

The curriculum seamlessly blends management principles with cutting-edge analytical and AI-based courses. Students gain exposure to the business applications of data science and artificial intelligence across multiple functional domains. The programme also facilitates industrial exposure through a semester-long internship, enabling students to gain practical, real-world experience. In addition, the programme fosters entrepreneurship by providing access to the IIT Mandi incubation ecosystem and offers a year-long sabbatical option for students with holistic development integrating business ethics, human behaviour, and the Indian Knowledge System.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants meeting all the following criteria are eligible to apply:

· JEE Main Score: Must have obtained the minimum NTA score in JEE (Main) 2026 (Paper 1) required to be eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2026.

· The final NTA score for JEE (Main) 2026 Paper-1 must be equal to or higher than the category-wise cut-off NTA score for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.) as mentioned in the JEE (Main) 2026 scorecard.

· Academic Background: Must have compulsorily studied Mathematics and English at the Class 12 (or equivalent) level.

· Academic Performance: Must have secured a minimum of 75% marks in Class 12 (65% for SC/ST/PwD candidates).

Admissions Process:

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their final NTA scores obtained in the JEE (Main) Examination (Paper-1) 2026. A select number of shortlisted applicants will be invited for a personal interview. The final selection will be based on a composite score computed by giving 70% weightage to the final NTA score in the JEE (Main) Examination (Paper-1) 2026 and a 30% weightage to the performance in the personal interview. The intake for the academic year 2026–27 has been increased to 80 seats, including 20% female-only supernumerary seats, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to gender diversity.