Top NBFC Performers in 2026 – From IIFL Finance to Poonawalla Fincorp

FY26 saw leading NBFCs like IIFL Finance, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Capital, and Poonawalla Fincorp report growth across profitability, AUM, lending operations, and asset quality. These companies remained in focus through portfolio expansion, operational efficiency, and technology-led initiatives across different lending segments.

Best NBFC Companies in India (2026)

IIFL Finance Shriram Finance Bajaj Finserv Tata Capital Poonawalla Fincorp

Snapshot of Top NBFC Performers in 2026

NBFC Key FY26 Highlight AUM / Lending Scale Major Operational Focus IIFL Finance Q4 PAT up 148% YoY AUM crossed ₹1.08 lakh crore Secured lending and AI-led operations Shriram Finance Q4 net profit up 41% YoY Crossed ₹3 lakh crore AUM Commercial and passenger vehicle lending Bajaj Finserv Q4 revenue up 6% YoY Continued diversified lending growth Provisioning and balance sheet strengthening Tata Capital Standalone Q4 PAT up 80.6% YoY Consolidated AUM at ₹2.77 trillion Asset quality and operational efficiency Poonawalla Fincorp NII up 78.5% YoY in Q4 AUM at ₹60,348 crore Consumer and MSME finance expansion

IIFL Finance Focuses on Secured Lending and AI-Led Operations

One of the major NBFCs in India, IIFL Finance, reported strong profit recovery during FY26. Consolidated PAT rose 148% year-on-year in Q4FY26, while full-year profit increased more than 200% compared to the previous year. Its consolidated loan AUM grew to ₹1.08 lakh crore, driven largely by growth in gold loans and secured lending products.

During the year, the company focused on AI-led operations across collections, customer engagement, fraud detection, and loan sourcing, while also expanding its co-lending partnerships with banks. IIFL Finance also reported improvement in asset quality, with lower gross non-performing assets during FY26.

Shriram Finance Reports Growth Across Vehicle Lending Segments

Q4FY26 saw strong profitability momentum for one of the leading NBFCs in India, Shriram Finance, with net profit rising 41% year-on-year to ₹3,014 crore while quarterly revenue grew 9% to ₹12,509 crore. The company also crossed ₹3 lakh crore in assets under management during the financial year.

Commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle financing continued to remain important growth drivers for the NBFC. Loans for commercial vehicles grew nearly 19.5%, while passenger vehicle lending increased by around 19%. Together, these segments accounted for a significant portion of the company’s overall AUM.

Bajaj Finserv Continues to Strengthen Operational Framework

Bajaj Finserv reported a 5% increase in Q4FY26 net profit at ₹2,539 crore, while revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year to ₹38,494 crore. The company highlighted its focus on strengthening provisioning frameworks and improving balance sheet resilience, further keeping it among the top NBFCs in India.

Bajaj Finserv also implemented additional provisioning measures across businesses and accounted for one-time charges related to new labour code requirements. This performance reflected continued operational scale across lending, insurance, and financial services businesses while maintaining a focus on long-term financial stability.

Tata Capital Sees Improvement in Profitability and Asset Quality

Strong profitability growth and expansion in AUM during Q4FY26 kept one of the largest NBFCs in India, Tata Capital, in focus during the financial year. Net total income increased 31% during the quarter, supported by growth in net interest income and fee income. Consolidated AUM, including motor finance, stood at ₹2.77 trillion.

The company also reported lower credit costs, improved asset quality, and a better cost-to-income ratio during FY26. Tata Capital highlighted operational improvements through technology-led systems such as portfolio monitoring tools and intelligent document processing platforms to improve verification and efficiency at scale.

Poonawalla Fincorp Reports Strong NII and Profit Growth

One of the leading NBFCs in India , Poonawalla Fincorp, reported AUM of ₹60,348 crore for FY26, with strong growth across profitability and lending metrics in Q4FY26. Net interest income rose 78.5% year-on-year to ₹1,276 crore, while profit after tax stood at ₹255 crore.

The company also reported improved asset quality, stable capital adequacy, and stronger liquidity during the year. Poonawalla Fincorp added 19 new AI projects in the quarter, taking the total to 76 initiatives, with 42 already implemented. The NBFC continued expanding its presence across consumer and MSME finance segments, including education loans, business loans, commercial vehicle finance, and gold loans. During FY26, Poonawalla Fincorp also strengthened its position among the top gold loan providers in India .

Key Trends Seen Across Leading NBFCs in FY26

A few broader trends remained visible across several major NBFCs during FY26:

Higher focus on secured lending portfolios by IIFL Finance and Tata Capital

Expansion in gold loan and MSME financing segments by Poonawalla Fincorp, IIFL Finance, and Shriram Finance

Continued improvement in asset quality metrics across Tata Capital, Poonawalla Fincorp, and IIFL Finance

Increased deployment of AI and digital operational systems by IIFL Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Tata Capital

Stronger liquidity and capital adequacy positioning by Poonawalla Fincorp and Bajaj Finserv

Continued focus on operational efficiency and lower credit costs by Tata Capital and Bajaj Finserv

To Conclude

FY26 saw big NBFCs in India strengthen their presence through profitability growth, operational efficiency, secured lending expansion, and technology-led initiatives. IIFL Finance focused on AI-led secured lending growth, while Shriram Finance remained driven by vehicle financing expansion. At the same time, Bajaj Finserv continued strengthening its balance sheet, while Tata Capital reported improvement in profitability and asset quality. Meanwhile, Poonawalla Fincorp expanded across consumer and MSME finance while strengthening its gold loan presence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which were some of the leading NBFCs in India during FY26?

Some of the leading NBFCs in India during FY26 included IIFL Finance, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Capital, and Poonawalla Fincorp based on profitability growth, AUM expansion, operational efficiency, and lending performance during FY26.

Which NBFCs focused heavily on AI and technology in FY26?

IIFL Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Tata Capital expanded the use of AI and digital operational systems during FY26 across customer engagement, collections, fraud detection, loan sourcing, and operational efficiency.

Which NBFCs reported strong growth in AUM during FY26?

Shriram Finance crossed ₹3 lakh crore in AUM during FY26, while IIFL Finance reported consolidated loan AUM of ₹1.08 lakh crore. Tata Capital also reported consolidated AUM of ₹2.77 trillion during the financial year.

Which companies were among the top gold loan providers in India during FY26?

Poonawalla Fincorp and IIFL Finance remained among the major NBFCs expanding their gold loan business during FY26 through secured lending growth and wider portfolio expansion.