Three Scientists from Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Shine Among Stanford University’s Top 2% Global Researchers for 2024

10th October 2024: Pune, Maharashtra, India Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, proudly announces that three of its esteemed scientists—Dr. Amitav Banerjee, Professor of Community Medicine, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, Senior Scientist and Dr. Sachin Atre, Research Consultant and Adjunct Faculty—have been recognized among the Top 2% Scientists in the World, as per Stanford University’s prestigious 2024 global rankings. This remarkable recognition highlights the institution’s commitment to world-class research and its contributions to global health.

Dr. Amitav Banerjee has a distinguished research career spanning over four decades. His substantial body of work encompasses critical investigations into epidemics, including typhoid, hepatitis, respiratory infections and pneumonia. Many of these pivotal studies were conducted during his tenure with the Indian Armed Forces. Dr. Banerjee’s research excellence in epidemiology, especially in the fields of tribal malaria and viral hepatitis, has earned him prestigious awards and recognition. His groundbreaking work on research methodology, population studies and sampling methodologies has garnered maximum citations. Notably, from 2000 to 2004, Dr. Banerjee led the Mobile Epidemic Investigation Team at the Indian Armed Forces. After voluntarily transitioning from the armed forces in 2005, he assumed the role of a professor at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College. Presently, he serves as the editor of the International Medical Journal of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. He is working as Professor Emeritus at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Pune & Editor in Chief of Medical Journal Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth & Academic Editor of PLOS ONE.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Amitav Banerjee said, “Successful research demands patience, dedication and perseverance. The true measure of research excellence lies in the recognition and citation of one’s work by fellow scholars. I consider myself fortunate to have served as an epidemiologist, which provided me with exceptional opportunities to investigate and combat outbreaks.”

Among the notable figures recognized in the Stanford list is the accomplished young scientist, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, who holds a Ph.D. from the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Dr. Sarika’s research endeavours are primarily concentrated on public health and traditional medicine. She is mentored by Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, also a senior scientist featured on the Standford list. The majority of her highly cited work stems from her diligent contributions to the public healthcare system, focusing on the assessment of disease burdens and estimates of disease risk factors. Her work delves into identifying populations at risk of diseases and their geographical distribution, historical alterations and future predictions. Dr. Sarika is currently engaged in two significant research projects. One pertains to the effect of ‘Government of India’s Common Yoga Protocol on brain functions in adults,’ and the other explores the potential health benefits of nasal oil instillation. Additionally, Dr. Sarika is currently serving as a fellow on the Lancet Citizens Commission to Reimagine India’s Health System.

Dr. Sarika, said, “Meaningful research that addresses societal challenges and promotes well-being requires a ‘gift of diverse perspectives.’ The dominance of Euro-Western knowledge systems, with their limited scope and disconnection from nature, has contributed to global crises that threaten planetary health. It is encouraging to see that India is increasingly supporting transdisciplinary research that embraces its rich indigenous knowledge systems. This offers great hope for groundbreaking research to emerge from India.”

Dr. Sachin Atre, a medical anthropologist with over two decades of research experience in public health, has also earned a place in the esteemed Stanford list. Dr. Atre received his Ph.D. from the University of Pune and was honored with the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Postdoc Fellowship at Harvard Medical School in the USA. His significant contributions span research on tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis, as well as nutrition, diabetes, leprosy and access to medicines. He serves as an invited reviewer for The Lancet and Lancet group of journals and holds the role of an academic editor for PLOS Global Public Health. He has worked for World Health Organization (WHO), as a technical consultant for Global TB Program. Dr. Atre has an impressive portfolio with 76 publications, accumulating over 35,000 citations in SCOPUS.