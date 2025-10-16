TiE Hyderabad to Host the Two-Day Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit at HITEX

Hyderabad, October 16, 2025: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Hyderabad, announced that it will host the two-day Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES 2025) on October 31 and November 1 at HITEX, Madhapur, bringing together the brightest minds shaping the future of business and innovation.

TiE Hyderabad, the local chapter of TiE Global — the world’s largest community of entrepreneurs — is curating this flagship summit to celebrate entrepreneurship across emerging and traditional sectors alike.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad, said: “Hyderabad today stands at the crossroads of innovation and global opportunity. With its blend of technology, talent, and tenacity, this city is poised to lead India’s entrepreneurial wave toward 2035. The Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 will be a defining platform — where bold ideas meet patient capital, and where today’s startups evolve into tomorrow’s global brands.”

The Summit will explore over 20 focus areas, including AI & Deep Tech, Manufacturing & Engineering, Life Sciences, HealthTech, FinTech, Investment & Funding, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Sustainability, Agri & Food Tech, Family Businesses, GCCs & Corporate Innovation, Logistics & Supply Chain, Automotive & Mobility, Retail & Consumer Tech, Media & Entertainment, Education & EdTech, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Women, Student & Social Entrepreneurship, Policy & Regulation, and Legal & IP.

Over 1,500 attendees, 100 speakers, and 25 keynote and panel leaders will participate.

The Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit Excellence Awards will honor distinguished entrepreneurs who have made remarkable contributions to innovation and growth.

The Key highlights of the summit are as follows

High-Impact Keynotes offering insights into Hyderabad 2035 Vision, Deep Tech Futures, and Funding Strategies for Global and Domestic VCs.

Three premier pitch competitions — including TiE Women and TiE U — celebrating rising talent and gender diversity.

Eight Deep-Dive Masterclasses focused on solving critical founder challenges.

TiE 50 Awards recognising the 50 most promising startups from Hyderabad and rural Telangana.

Startup Expo with 80 stalls showcasing an ecosystem of investors, innovators, incubators, and corporates — a vibrant marketplace of ideas and capital.

Founders, investors, industry leaders, ecosystem enablers, academicians, and policy makers — all converging to celebrate and shape the entrepreneurial spirit of Hyderabad, one of India’s fastest-growing innovation hubs.

TiE India has a mission called 1x10x100 to Ignite Entrepreneurship. Which is nothing but an ambitious vision of fostering one million entrepreneurs in the next decade, generating over 10 million jobs and contributing more than $100 billion to the global GDP by 2035, TiE is expanding its footprint with new potential spoke chapters across India to mentor aspiring founders, connect them with global partners, etc.

The Hyderabad’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem:

Hyderabad today stands out as one of India’s fastest-growing innovation hubs, combining world-class infrastructure, a deep talent pool, and a proactive policy environment. The Telangana tech ecosystem is valued at over US $8.3 billion, with annual growth rates approaching 37 %. Strong institutional support from flagship enablers such as T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-Works, RICH, and the Telangana State Innovation Cell ensures the city’s startups receive mentorship, funding links, and world-class facilities. T-Hub alone supports over 2,000 startups, helping them raise significant capital and create thousands of jobs.

In 2024, Hyderabad’s tech startups saw an impressive 160 % jump in funding, reaching US $571 million across 81 rounds — a strong rebound in the post-funding-winter climate. The city is also rapidly gaining traction in AI, deep tech, fintech, healthtech, and enterprise software, with global capability centres (GCCs) increasingly anchoring R&D and innovation operations here. The presence of top academic and research institutions (such as IIT Hyderabad, IIIT-H, and ISB), combined with relatively lower cost of operations and high quality of life, adds to Hyderabad’s attractiveness for founders and investors alike.

That said, challenges remain — including limited visibility for some regional startups and gaps in access to large-scale capital, especially in early stages. The upcoming Entrepreneurship Summit aims to bridge those gaps by connecting emerging innovators with marquee investors, global partners, and cross-sector insights.