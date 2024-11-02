Tigo Energy Customer to Deploy Brazil’s Largest Floating Solar Plant With 97,200 Optimizers

November 02, 2024,TOCANTINS, Brazil : Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, announced today that solar development company, Apollo Flutuantes, will deploy 97,200 Tigo optimizers, including the Tigo TS4-X-O MLPE line, in Brazil’s largest floating solar plant. The project, scheduled for completion in December 2025, will be located on the Lajeado Hydroelectric Power Plant reservoir in Tocantins, Brazil. The floating solar project marks a milestone in Brazil’s renewable energy landscape, which ranks eighth globally for solar electricity generation, with projections for continued growth.

The project, designed and installed by Apollo Flutuantes, includes innovations like novel, high-albedo platforms that optimize light reflection to maximize backside energy output of the system’s bifacial modules. The project will feature the recently released Tigo TS4-X-O MLPE devices, with plug-and-play support for solar modules up to 800W at 25A. This allows the eighteen solar islands to demonstrate the potential of floating solar to leverage Brazil’s vast rivers and water resources for solar energy generation while minimizing land use and maximizing energy production. As AE Power, Apollo Flutuantes, and Tigo Energy come together to bring this ambitious vision to life, the Lajeado floating solar plant sets a new standard in innovation for clean energy projects, paving the way for the growth of solar energy in Brazil.

“The optimization technology from Tigo is crucial to this project because we need electrical safety on the water because it allows us to get the absolute most energy production out of the bifacial modules and because we can see exactly what is happening on each of the modules,” said José Alves Teixeira Filho, CEO at Apollo Flutuantes. “With rapid shutdown through optimizer technology, we can isolate specific portions of the system to safely address issues without having to shut the entire operation down. This project serves as an important example to replicate across Brazil as our solar installations and ambitions get bigger and bigger.”

The Tigo TS4-X line empowers installers with the flexibility to deploy high-power modules up to 800W. Designed for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale projects, these solutions feature Tigo patented technology with wireless and PLC communications and pair with a wide range of third-party inverters. With safety, monitoring, and optimization features, the TS4-X series provides both versatility and efficiency, ensuring optimal performance for energy-critical sectors.

“This project brings yet another large-scale Tigo system into our portfolio, joining hundreds of monitored systems between 500kW and 5MW for which customers get the highest resolution insights,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. “As both the size and number of solar systems increase, the amount of data they produce requires advanced monitoring and analysis software from Tigo. We are honored to serve AE Power, Apollo Flutuantes, and the entire Brazilian market in this capacity.”