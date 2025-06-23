True Religion Goes Digital in India: Bold, Exclusive, Unapologetic Just a click away !

True Religion, the iconic American denim and lifestyle brand, is set to make its digital debut in India with the highly anticipated launch of its official e-commerce website in India. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the brand’s entry into one of the world’s most dynamic fashion markets.

The website is now live in India, offering Indian consumers direct access to True Religion’s signature collections—from premium denim and casual wear to accessories—all from the comfort of their own homes. The digital storefront will serve as the brand’s official online presence in India, featuring exclusive product drops, curated edits, and a seamless shopping experience tailored for the Indian audience.

“With India’s growing appetite for premium, expressive fashion, this is the perfect moment to bring True Religion’s bold identity to the digital forefront. Through our e-commerce launch, we’re delivering an iconic global brand with a distinctly American attitude directly to Indian consumers—no filters, no compromises” said Apoorv Sen, COO, Iconic India.

True Religion’s latest collection blends the brand’s iconic heritage with a bold, contemporary edge. Signature styles like the Joey flared and Becca bootcut jeans return with a modern twist—think rich new washes and intricate lurex embroidery on the back pockets. The standout Exaggerated Icons line redefines True Religion’s classic logo, offering fresh, elevated looks with unmistakable identity. With campaigns tailored for the Indian audience and an upgraded online experience featuring seamless navigation, secure payments, and nationwide delivery, the collection brings True Religion’s trademark quality and style to a new generation of denim lovers.

With this launch, True Religion aims to establish a strong digital footprint in India and cater to the growing demand for premium lifestyle brands among the country’s fashion-forward consumers. Exclusive launches will be a part of it, offering shoppers unique access to limited edition collections and trend setting styles.

The countdown to the official launch has begun. Fashion lovers across India are encouraged to stay tuned to True Religion India’s social media platforms and website for more details, exclusive previews, and early access opportunities.