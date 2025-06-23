Startupbootcamp, Australia’ partners with Ahmedabad based BRK Ventures to launch Pre-Accelerator Program for Energy Transition Startups

Ahmedabad: Program will focus on 6 high-impact domains: AI-Driven Energy Systems and Smart Grids, Renewable integration and smart energy infrastructure, Next-gen energy storage and grid flexibility, Green hydrogen, net zero & decarbonisation and Blockchain-enabled decentralised energy markets

The JV between SBC Australia and BRK Ventures (named as Startopbootcamp India) will enable early stage clean energy-focused startups gain access to global customer base and also help them refine their GTM strategy. This 3-month long program will commence in August. Startupbootcamp India expects over 300 applications of which, only 12 teams will be shortlisted. Startups that are at idea stage, pre-revenue or have achieved MVP will be considered for this program.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Trevor Townsend, CEO, Startupbootcamp Australia, said, “We’re excited to partner with BRK Ventures to launch Startupbootcamp India and support the next wave of climate tech innovation. India has the talent, urgency, and scale to drive impactful climate solutions that resonate both locally and globally. By backing early-stage founders in energy transition sectors, we aim to foster commercially viable ventures that accelerate decarbonisation and create meaningful international collaboration opportunities.”

Kamal Bansal, Managing Partner, BRK Ventures, added, “India’s energy transition needs a 360 degrees approach to battle several problems like increasing pollution in large cities, flooding, climate change affecting agricultural produce and much more. We are keen to be a partner in finding solutions that can help India emerge as a powerful $35 trillion economy by 2047. Our belief is to support climate tech focused startups in their very early days with strategic partnerships like SBC Australia to position Indian startups solving India and global climate change problems.”

SBC India, which is launching its first programme in India, is expecting over 300 applications as they hit the last date of receiving them by July 31st. The programme goes live in August for a duration of 3 months. There will be a showcase day organised in Nov 2025 with marquee VCs and early stage investors to evaluate the businesses for funding and further growth support.