Lenovo Ranks 8th in the Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25 for 2025

23rd June 2025 – Lenovo has once again secured a position in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2025, recognizing its excellence in supply chain operations and placing eighth, up two places from last year, among global leaders across various industries, including pharmaceutical, automotive, FMCG, and technology. The Gartner ranking highlights companies that consistently demonstrate leadership in supply chain strategy and execution.

Lenovo’s mission to bring Smarter AI to every household and every industry applies equally to the digital transformation of its own business operations, where AI plays a central role in enhancing efficiency and building long-term resilience across global operations and the company’s supply chain.

“At Lenovo, our mission is to create Smarter AI for All,” said Che Min Tu, SVP and Group Operations Officer. “To build the kind of technology our customers expect, we need to lead by example within our own business. By integrating AI across our global supply chain, we’re not only able to support the growing business demand, but also improve the customer experience, and cut order-to-ship times in what is arguably one of the most complex and dynamic global business environments.”

The company’s digital transformation journey over the past eight years has focused on streamlining planning, enhancing procurement and supplier collaboration, and improving logistics visibility. These changes also supported Lenovo’s environmental goals by aligning supply chain improvements with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments.

AI is now accelerating these gains. Lenovo teams utilize AI-powered tools for faster decision-making and deeper insights, while AI agents provide targeted support to resolve issues efficiently. This work has been undertaken by a team of over 75 Lenovo researchers, including 22 PhDs, who developed a set of AI tools designed to support the objectives of Lenovo’s global supply chain.

Within Lenovo’s global supply chain, AI has significantly enhanced planning accuracy and accountability, leading to more efficient and cost-effective operations. The introduction of intelligent production scheduling has streamlined the scheduling process, allowing for quicker and more responsive production decisions.

“The use of AI in our systems is ultimately benefiting our customers. AI-driven customer sentiment analysis has provided deeper insights into customer needs and recurring issues, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and better warranty-related performance,” said Guan Wei, SVP and Head of Global Supply Chain.

Lenovo’s supply chain spans over 30 manufacturing sites in 11 markets across the Asia Pacific, China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America regions. In February 2025, Lenovo, in partnership with Alat, broke ground on a new manufacturing base in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Scheduled to come online in 2026, this new facility will manufacture millions of laptops, desktops, and servers for the region. Lenovo’s global manufacturing footprint provides the ultimate flexibility and resilience, enabling the company to respond quickly and navigate any global situation effectively.

Ben Massie, Vice President of Global Supply Chain for Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, said:

“As supply chains become more complex, staying resilient is no longer enough. Lenovo is now focused on becoming ‘anti-fragile’—not just withstanding disruption but getting stronger because of it.”

About the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 ranking and methodology

The Supply Chain Top 25 ranking comprises two main components: business performance and opinion. Business performance in the form of public financial and ESG (environmental, social, governance) data provides a view into how companies have performed in the past three years, while the opinion component offers an eye to future potential and reflects leadership in the supply chain community. These two components are combined into a total composite score.

Gartner derives a list of companies from a combination of the Fortune Global 500 and the Forbes Global 2000. In an effort to maintain the list of companies evaluated at a manageable level, a general annual revenue threshold of $15 billion has been applied and companies without physical supply chains are excluded.