Unicommerce expands Board, inducts industry leaders

Bengaluru, 21 December 2023: Unicommerce, India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of five distinguished industry leaders to its board.

In a strategic move that strengthens its relationship with India’s traditional and new-age businesses, Unicommerce has inducted Manoj Kohli, Ullas Kamath and Sairee Chahal as independent directors and Kunal Bahl & Rohit Bansal as non-executive directors. All the directors bring a wealth of experience in building and guiding well-known and enduring businesses in India. The expansion of Unicommerce’s board is poised to augment its leadership reach, institutionalize its governance structure and steer the company into the next phase of growth.

Mr. Manoj Kohli has held key leadership positions, including Country Head at SoftBank Corp., India, Executive Chairman of SB Energy Projects Private Limited, and Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Enterprises Limited. As an accomplished leader, Mr. Kohli has successfully driven growth, profitability, and operational excellence in diverse sectors.

Mr. K Ullas Kamath is an industry veteran, and as the former Joint Managing Director of Jyothy Labs Ltd, he played a pivotal role in its transformation into a multi-brand FMCG corporate entity. Mr. Kamath holds a master’s degree in management from the London School of Economics and Political Science and has attended advanced management programs from the Wharton School and Harvard Business School.

Ms. Sairee Chahal, a seasoned entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of SHEROES, an online platform and an ecosystem for women with over 20 million women. She is also the founder of Mahila Money – a Neobank for women, and co-founder of Fleximoms, which works towards creating, enhancing and co-creating workflex opportunities for women professionals.

Mr. Kunal Bahl & Mr. Rohit Bansal are the co-founders of Ace Vector and Titan Capital. As founders and investors, both have a ringside of India’s Internet businesses.

Speaking on the appointment of new board members, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, said, “Welcoming Sairee Chahal, Manoj Kohli, and Ullas Kamath, along with Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, to the Unicommerce board is a momentous occasion for us. The depth and diversity of their expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision of anticipating and serving the evolving technology needs of our customers both in India and in other countries.”

With the addition of these accomplished individuals, Unicommerce’s board now boasts a powerful combination of entrepreneurial spirit, industry expertise, and global vision. This sets the stage for an exciting future as Unicommerce continues its journey to empower businesses with cutting-edge e-commerce technology solutions.