Unicommerce strengthens its leadership team

Mumbai, 25th September 2024: Unicommerce, India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team. The company has hired Pranay Kale to head its sales across India, while Vaibhav Mehrotra will lead the marketing function at Unicommerce.

Pranay Kale, Senior Director, Head of India Sales

Pranay brings to Unicommerce more than 18 years of experience in the SaaS industry and has worked across BFSI, technology, manufacturing as well as other verticals globally. He has previously headed growth functions for companies like Leadsquared, HighRadius and Realization Technologies. Pranay joins Unicommerce as the Sales Head for India, and will be responsible for growth at the company.

Vaibhav Mehrotra, Senior Director, Marketing

Vaibhav is a seasoned marketing leader with a career spanning over 15 years with experience across brand, product, digital and performance marketing. He has held leadership positions at renowned organizations including Cashfree Payments, DLF Limited, Max Group, Cognizant Interactive, and Photon Interactive. At Unicommerce, Vaibhav will be responsible for driving industry-leading best practices in brand marketing, product marketing, and digital strategy.

The new hires reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its position as a preferred technology partner for leading brands, marketplaces and logistics companies. Unicommerce enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations. As of Q1 2025, Unicommerce serves 3600+ clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. Unicommerce has clients and operations in India, the Middle-East and South-East Asia.

“I am delighted to welcome on board Pranay and Vaibhav. They bring rich and diverse experience to Unicommerce, which will help grow our collective ability to serve our customers and grow the market. The e-commerce market is rapidly evolving in terms of user expectations, complexity of operations and the interconnectedness of key participants. Our deep understanding of the market and our expanded leadership position strengthens our ability to keep simplifying e-commerce for all our users through our integrated range of technology solutions”, said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited.

With 250+ technology & partner integrations, Unicommerce has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850+ million order items managing 8300+ warehouses and 2950+ omni-enabled stores across geographies.