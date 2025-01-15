Union Bank of India Launches Green Home Loans to Promote a Sustainable Future

Mumbai, 15th January 2025: As the world shifts towards a more sustainable future, the concept of green living is becoming increasingly important. Closely following its pioneering steps among major Banks to join Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) , and as part of commitment to environmental sustainability, Union Bank has introduced the Green Home Loan, designed to support eco-friendly housing projects certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) or other approved rating agencies. The Bank is also a founding member of IGBC.

The Green Home Loan is a specialized financing solution that rewards homeowners for incorporating eco-friendly features into their properties. The Loan offers a unique opportunity for homeowners to reduce their environmental footprint while enjoying long-term financial benefits.

The Union Green Home Loans are available for Purchase/Construction/Takeover of House/Flat certified as Green Building/Project from Builder/Society/Agencies/Development Authority.

Key points

– Eligibility: Indian citizens and NRIs aged 18-75 years

– No limit on loan amount

– Interest rates: 10 bps concession for certified green housing projects

– Repayment period: Up to 30 years