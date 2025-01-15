NHC Foods Sets ₹ 100 Crore Expansion Goal with New Sesame Plant, Investment in BUYCEPS and SAAZ Brand Overhaul

Mumbai, January 15th, 2025: Leading exporter of agricultural commodities, NHC Foods Limited (NHC) is set to redefine its growth trajectory with the approval of key strategic initiatives during its Board of Directors meeting held on Friday, January 10, 2025. These initiatives are poised to enhance the company’s market presence, diversify its portfolio, and tap into emerging opportunities.

As part of its expansion strategy, NHC Foods will establish a cutting-edge Sesame Seeds Cleaning and Hulling Plant at its Pardi facility in Gujarat. This initiative aims to meet the increasing domestic and global demand for sesame-based products, particularly in major export markets such as China, Korea, Turkey, the USA, and Europe. Operations are expected to commence within 6–12 months, driving significant revenue growth. Commenting on this milestone, company spokesperson at NHC Foods stated: “This new facility underscores our commitment to meeting global demand while strengthening our domestic supply capabilities. It is a crucial step in solidifying our leadership in the sesame industry.”

To enhance its consumer brand portfolio, the company’s flagship spice brand, “SAAZ,” will undergo a comprehensive strategic revamp. This includes boosting visibility across modern retail chains and top e-commerce platforms such as BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Amazon. A pilot launch will be conducted in Rajkot, Gujarat, with the revamped product line expected to hit the market within 5–6 months.

Additionally, NHC Foods has granted in-principle approval to invest in Inwelco Science Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Buyceps, a leading health and wellness brand. Established in 2017, Buyceps has grown to include 15 locations, a robust e-commerce platform, and private-label offerings. With a target revenue milestone of ₹100 crore in the next 2–3 years, this investment positions NHC Foods to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for wellness products in India and globally.

The spokesperson further highlighted the rationale: “This strategic investment aligns perfectly with our vision to diversify and tap into the high-growth wellness sector. Buyceps’ proven track record and ambitious growth plans make it an ideal partner for this journey.”

These transformative initiatives mark a pivotal phase in NHC Foods’ journey, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustained growth. The company remains dedicated to delivering value to its stakeholders and will share further updates as these projects progress.