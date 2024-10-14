Unlock Your Festive Glow at Home with VLCC’s “SalonWalaGlowGharPar” Campaign

New Delhi, 14th October 2024: VLCC, a wellness and beauty industry pioneer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new campaign, “SalonWalaGlowGharPar.” Designed to bring salon-like experience directly to consumer’s homes, this campaign highlights VLCC’s innovative facial kits and an array of skincare products that can be conveniently ordered through leading quick commerce and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Others.

As the festive season approaches, everyone wants to look their best. With the ‘SalonWalaGlowathome, VLCC is empowering consumers to achieve the desired look without the hassle of salon visits. Whether it’s a rejuvenating facial kit or a manicure-pedicure kit, VLCC offers everything needed for a complete at-home beauty regimen.

“At VLCC, we understand the importance of looking and feeling great, especially during the festive season. With ‘SalonWalaGlowGharPar’, we are excited to provide our customers with easy access to high-quality products that can help them achieve Salon-like glow. We hope and aim to ensure that everyone can enjoy our products at their convenience.” said Aditya Sandhu, Chief Business Officer of the personal care business.

As part of the campaign, VLCC is offering special discounts and promotions on select products, making it easier for everyone to indulge in self-care. With the festive season just around the corner, discover the joy of glowing skin with VLCC’s “SalonWalaGlowGharPar” and celebrate this season looking your best.