V-Rich Launches Clean Snacking Drive in Hyderabad Schools

V-Rich Launches Clean Snacking Movement in Hyderabad Schools with Fruit-Based Yogurt Initiative

V-Rich, an emerging clean dairy and wellness brand that aims to cultivate healthier food habits in India, has introduced a unique program targeted at school children in Hyderabad. The company is collaborating with five reputed schools from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to swap conventional, sugar-laden desserts for a more nutritious alternative — their all-natural fruit yogurt. This switch offers students a healthy, gut-friendly option that satisfies their taste buds.

Founder and CEO Yogitha Jahnavi remarked, “At V-Rich, we believe that real change begins young.” The company’s initiative seeks to address the problem of children being overexposed to processed snacks which are laden with sugar or artificial flavors. “With this school partnership, we aimed to provide something wholesome and effortlessly delightful — yogurt turned out to be an ideal solution,” she added. Currently, the pilot initiative spans a varied mix of legacy schools and international ones. V-Rich aids in the seamless implementation by delivering freshly prepared portioned yogurts during lunch or snack times. The menu features child-friendly options such as Mango, Banana, Vanilla (with real vanilla bean), and Mulberry yogurts made from hung curd and real fruits without added sugars or preservatives. Every 80-100g serving is formulated to meet the specific dietary requirements of children. “Our yogurts are naturally sweetened with fruit sugars, providing a potent source of protein and calcium while being low in fat. It is a clean snack that supports digestive health and sustains mental focus,” the brand said.

During the product development phase, V-Rich collaborated with nutritionists and pediatric experts to ensure safety, portion size, and flavor for young consumers. As part of the program’s ongoing refinement, the brand also keeps an open line of communication with school administrators and parents.

The response has already been more than favorable. Schools love the hygiene practices and punctuality of the service; parents appreciate the healthier alternative; and students are enjoying the creamy fruity flavors. Some schools even requested that yogurt be served twice a week instead of just special days.

This initiative is in line with broader goals for V-Rich to be India’s most trusted clean food brand. The company has plans to expand the program to schools in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, where a cold-chain logistics network is already in place. There are also active discussions to incorporate yogurt into weekly school meal programs through subscription models.

To date, there is also a longitudinal study being developed by nutrition experts that will track behavioral and health outcomes among participating students—potentially setting up what could become a national blueprint for clean school snacking.