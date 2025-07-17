MCTE and Amrita University Partner to Boost Cyber Defence Innovation

Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), MHOW and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Cyber Defence Research and Innovation

MHOW / Faridabad, India, July 17, 2025: In a landmark move towards strengthening India’s digital defence architecture, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), MHOW, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – one of India’s leading multidisciplinary institutions known for excellence in Cyber Security and allied domains.

The MoU establishes a strategic collaboration focused on cutting-edge research, technology infusion, and specialized training in Cyber Security tailored for the Tri-services. The partnership merges Amrita University’s robust academic and research strengths with MCTE’s operational and technical prowess, ensuring that solutions are not only innovative but field-tested and mission-ready.

As a premier institution of the Indian Army and the designated Centre of Excellence (CoE) in AI, Quantum Computing, 5G/6G, Cyber Security, IoT, Satellite Communication, C-UAS and more, MCTE continues to push the frontiers of defence technology. The MoU aligns with the Indian Army’s “Year of Transformation” vision and the broader national initiative of “Viksit Bharat”, reflecting a shared commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Under this collaboration, both institutions will:

Jointly address real-time Military Problem Definition Statements.

Co-create training modules, capsule courses, and certification programs.

Launch faculty and student exchange initiatives.

Undertake mission-critical and future-ready research in emerging technologies.

Major General Gautam Mahajan, Sena Medal, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, MCTE, stated, “This MoU is more than a formal agreement; it is a fusion of minds and missions. The integration of Amrita’s research ecosystem with MCTE’s battlefield-tested expertise creates a platform to develop resilient, real-time, and scalable solutions for the Armed Forces. It is a step towards building a secure, tech-empowered future for India’s defence sector.”

The MoU was signed by Dr. P. Ajith Kumar, Registrar on behalf of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, stated that this partnership is an affirmation of Amrita’s commitment to national service through innovation”. He reiterated Amrita University’s commitment to National Security.

Professor Sethumadhavan, Director, TIFAC CORE in Cyber Security, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, added, “By collaborating with MCTE, we can transform research into impactful defence solutions and support India’s vision of becoming a global technology leader.”

This marks a significant stride in military-academic synergy – fostering innovation that is aligned with national security goals, operational imperatives, and technological self-reliance.