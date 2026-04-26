Valtteri Bottas First Ever Cadillac Race Used Helmet Auction

MODERN HISTORY: VALTTERI BOTTAS 2026 HELMET FROM FIRST-EVER CADILLAC F1® TEAM RACE GOES TO AUCTION

F1® Authentics, operated by Memento Exclusives, has revealed a historic piece of modern memorabilia set to be auctioned from the current Formula One® season. The race-used helmet worn by Valtteri Bottas at the season opening Formula 1® Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix 2026, is set to be made available for collectors to bid on during the limited time F1® Authentics Miami GP Auction.

Race-used helmets are scare pieces of memorabilia by nature, with each capturing a moment in time and unique stories from the track. This is an extremely rare example, as it is not only tied to one of motorsports most popular and accomplished drivers, but also to Cadillac’s maiden appearance in Formula One®.

It is rare for any race-used helmet to become available during the same season it was seen at circuit, let alone one with the immediate historical significance and lasting collector appeal as this.

Across his illustrious career, Valtteri Bottas has achieved 10 race wins, 67 podiums, and 20 pole positions, twice finishing runner-up in the World Drivers’ Championship. His return for 2026 as one of the first two drivers to ever represent Cadillac F1® Team is another achievement in a career full of landmark moments.

On the auction of his 2026 Australian Grand Prix helmet, Valtteri Bottas said:

“My race worn helmet from Melbourne this year. My first ever race for Cadillac (and) my first ever race for GM. A big moment for me, making my return to Formula One®, this piece is something special and now, it could be yours. It will be auctioned by F1® Authentics, which is the only licensed platform, during the Miami weekend, so check it out. It’s a really important piece for me and its going to be amazing to share it with you.”

First shown in a typically bold social media reveal, shot from a swimming pool, Bottas officially unveiled the design of this helmet to his legions of fans. It features emblems representing his Finnish heritage along with an absorbing dark black and electric blue colour scheme. The authenticity of the helmets now race-used nature is clear with markings from battle spotted across the circumference, but fortunately for collectors, the design is remarkably unblemished and is perfectly ready for premium display.

As a genuine piece of Cadillac F1® Team’s first-ever Grand Prix start, the lucky final bidder will obtain an artefact representing the return of an iconic Finnish driver and the beginning of a new chapter for American teams in Formula One®.

The F1® Authentics Miami GP Auction is live from Friday 24th April 2026 and concludes on Tuesday 5th May 2026. To find out more, register or to bid for this historic helmet, visit F1 Authentics now.