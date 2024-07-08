Valueleaf Group Launches Its First Chapter of “Mitra – The Chanakya Way”, A Unique Marketers’ Gathering

Bengaluru/Mumbai, India 8th July 2024: Valueleaf Group proudly announces the successful conclusion of its first chapter, “Mitra – The Chanakya Way,” an exclusive marketers event. Hosted in Macau, this event brought together top marketing professionals and thought leaders from leading companies such as L&T Finance, IndusInd Bank, Apollo 24*7, Jupiter Money, Money View, Unity Small Finance Bank, and TATA Digital for an enriching and inspiring three-day experience.

Mitra – The Chanakya Way” was a resounding success. Attendees gained deep insights into the timeless strategies of ancient Indian strategist Chanakya, blended with modern marketing techniques. Marketers had the unique chance to step away from their daily routines and engage with peers through keynote speeches, discussions, and cultural experiences. Participants gathered valuable insights to enhance both their personal and professional lives.

Looking ahead, Valueleaf plans to elevate “Mitra – The Chanakya Way” into a cornerstone of the global marketing community.

Amitabh Bishnoi, President -Growth at Valueleaf Group, stated, “More gatherings will be hosted in various destinations, with the second edition set to launch soon. These meet-ups will continue to provide marketers with invaluable opportunities to rejuvenate, exchange ideas, and stay at the forefront of industry trends.” “It’s been a pleasure meeting so many industry professionals from similar categories. I’m learning a great deal from each interaction, and I appreciate the opportunity to expand my knowledge base”, stated Gaurav Nijhawan, Marketing Head, Indusind Bank. “Engaging with industry peers in such an immersive setting was invaluable. I feel inspired and empowered to implement new strategies. Attending the Mitra conference has been a fantastic experience. It’s been a pleasure to connect with so many marketing professionals from diverse sectors. Thank you to the Valueleaf team for putting on such a great event. I look forward to future editions and the opportunity to learn even more from my fellow marketers.”, Added Rohit Raina, Group Marketing, L&T Finance.

Expanding its footprint into the MarTech and FinTech arenas, Valueleaf has marked significant milestones, underscoring its versatility and commitment to comprehensive industry solutions. This expansion highlights Valueleaf’s dedication to excellence, ensuring sustained success and a robust market presence for its clients. With a sharp focus on measurable results and long-term growth, Valueleaf solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the marketing landscape.