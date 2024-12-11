Vectus Unveils Most Advanced 10-Layer Water Storage Tank

Bengaluru, December 2024:- Vectus, India’s leading water storage solution provider, has launched a groundbreaking 10-layer water storage tank, marking a revolutionary advancement in water storage technology. The innovative tank combines exceptional durability, unmatched UV resistance, and the latest antibacterial protection to deliver the ultimate solution for clean, safe, and long-lasting water storage. The Vectus 10-Layer Water Storage Tank is engineered with ten distinct layers, each serving a unique purpose to enhance the tank’s strength, resilience, and water quality.

Key highlights include:

Revolutionary 10-Layer Technology: Each layer is designed to optimize the tank’s structural integrity, insulation, and protection. This multi-layered approach not only enhances strength but also safeguards against temperature fluctuations, extending the tank’s lifespan in diverse climates.

Antibacterial Protection: The tank’s inner layer is embedded with cutting-edge antibacterial technology, which inhibits bacterial growth and helps maintain the purity of stored water.

UV-Protective Layer: With Vectus’s specially formulated UV-resistant layer, this tank effectively blocks harmful UV rays, preventing degradation and ensuring water remains cool and safe for use.

Improved Durability and Leak-Proof Design: The robust 10-layer structure offers unmatched durability, making it an ideal choice for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Eco-Friendly and Safe Material: The tank is crafted using food-grade plastic and environmentally friendly materials, ensuring no harmful chemicals are leached into the water.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director of Vectus Mr. Atul Ladha said, “Our 10-layer Water Storage Tank is a true testament to Vectus’s commitment to pushing boundaries in innovation and quality. We understand that water is one of our most valuable resources, and with this new product, we aim to provide our customers with a solution that not only preserves water but also protects their health and the environment.” Mr. Ashish Baheti, Managing Director of Vectus, adds, “With new-age technology at its core, Ten-X is much more durable than traditional tanks. From food-grade plastic to antibacterial and UV-stabilized technology, every element has been selected for strength, safety, and sustainability.

Vectus’s customer-centric approach is evident in Ten-X’s design. Executive Director Mr. Divian Baheti emphasized the brand’s focus on extensive research and development to meet evolving consumer needs. “Our products are more than functional; they’re designed to enhance the lives of our users.