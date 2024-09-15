Vintage Coffee Announces Grand Opening of Premium Café Lounge in Navi Mumbai

Vintage Coffee Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Limited (a BSE-listed company), proudly announces the grand opening of its first Premium Café Lounge at Shop No. 2/3, Beverly Park, Sector No. 6, Nerul, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai. This milestone event also unveils Vintage Coffee’s new e-commerce platform, allowing customers to conveniently access the company’s elite products online.

Vintage Coffee, a renowned name in the global coffee industry, has been manufacturing and exporting Instant Coffee, Roasted Coffee, and Roast & Ground products since 2018. With an impressive track record of acceptance in over 21 countries, the company now aims to bring its unique coffee blends to the Indian market. The new Premium Café Lounge in Navi Mumbai marks the company’s strategic entry into India’s hot beverage segment.

The Premium Café Lounge has been meticulously designed to offer a spacious and relaxed environment for coffee enthusiasts. In addition to serving plantation-fresh, expertly blended coffees, the lounge features a dedicated area for business meetings, catering to professionals seeking a refined coffee experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tati Balakrihna, Chairman & Managing Director of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd, stated, “Today’s consumers’ needs and expectations are changing fast. We are confident that this coffee-loving city will have a great experience with the unique blends of Vintage Coffee, from plantation-fresh coffees to the Lounge format café services.” He further added that “the Master franchisees, M/s. Dhruvatara Marketing Private Limited, have extensive experience and aggressive plans for expanding Vintage Coffee Café footprints across Indian cities and commercial centers as needed.”

Vintage Coffee Private Limited is dedicated to producing and exporting high-quality coffee products globally. With a focus on excellence and a rich heritage of expertise, Vintage Coffee aims to deliver premium coffee experiences to discerning consumers.

Address: Shop No. 2/3, Beverly Park, Sector No. 6, Nerul, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai, near Prashant Corner Sweets.