VLCC Unveils The Great Indian Beauty Festival 2025 – India’s Biggest Beauty Celebration of the Year

New Delhi, September 01, 2025: VLCC, India’s most trusted beauty and wellness brand, today announced the launch of The Great Indian Beauty Festival 2025 – India’s largest month-long beauty celebration that brings together cutting-edge skincare innovations, festive-special treatments, and the biggest offers of the year.

Through September, customers across India can avail up to 50% off on VLCC’s portfolio of advanced skin and body solutions — from festive glow facials, anti-ageing treatments, and pigmentation correction to painless laser hair reduction, infusion therapies, and full makeover packages. Adding to the experience, VLCC’s panel of 250+ doctors across 219+ clinics will offer complimentary consultations and holistic skin-health checks, ensuring expert care and personalised guidance for every customer.

VLCC is also introducing some of the year’s most exciting beauty innovations – NCTF®135HA Anti-Ageing Skin Booster and BioRePeel®, globally renowned treatments that rejuvenate, repair, and restore skin health. Adding to these are etreluxe Nucleotide, a regenerative skin booster powered by polynucleotides and the Hymagic™-4D hyaluronic acid complex for deep hydration and tissue repair, and AnteAGE MD®, a breakthrough biotechnology treatment that uses stem cell-derived growth factors and cytokines to promote skin health and rejuvenation.

Speaking on the occasion, Taniya Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, VLCC, said, “At VLCC, we believe beauty isn’t seasonal, but celebration is. The Great Indian Beauty Festival is our way of turning beauty and skincare into an experience of joy, confidence, and transformation. This festival is not just about discounts, but about democratising world-class skincare and making every customer feel festive-ready, confident, and cared for.” Commenting on the strategic significance, Anand Wasker, President – Global Services at VLCC, said, “The Great Indian Beauty Festival marks a significant milestone for VLCC in celebrating beauty and skincare at scale. With the introduction of globally renowned innovations like NCTF®135HA Skin Booster and BioRePeel®, we are further strengthening our portfolio of advanced dermatology solutions that are safe, effective, and results-driven. Our goal is to blend science and innovation delivering unmatched value while making world-class skincare more accessible for customers across India. We are proud to bring this unique beauty experience to our consumers through The Great Indian Beauty Festival 2025.”

Customers visiting VLCC clinics during the festival can also enjoy free experiential services curated specially for the festive season.

The Great Indian Beauty Festival runs from 1st – 30th September 2025 across 219+ VLCC clinics in India.