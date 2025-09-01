Industry Ministry and UNIDO Launch Official Website for the UNIDO GC21 in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 1st of September 2025: The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has launched the official website for the 21st General Conference of the Organization (GC21), to be hosted in Riyadh from November 23 to 27, 2025. The event will bring together ministers, decision-makers, experts, investors, and entrepreneurs from more than 175 countries to discuss the future of global industry and transformations related to innovation and sustainable technology.

According to a press release issued by the ministry today, the new website serves as a comprehensive gateway for the conference, offering official registration via the global INDICO system. It provides the full agenda, names of speakers and participants, and details on accompanying exhibitions. The website features a modern, responsive design compatible with various devices, ensuring a seamless and interactive user experience with real-time updates. It also offers direct technical support services to facilitate registration and participation.

The website includes a dedicated section titled “Saudi Guide,” which provides cultural and tourist content about key cities, landmarks, hotels, and visa services. This aims to enrich the experience of international participants and introduce them to the Kingdom’s cultural and tourist assets. Additionally, the website features a “Live Social Media Feed,” enabling real-time tracking of posts and discussions through the conference’s official hashtags, making it an interactive platform engaging audiences inside and outside the Kingdom.

The ministry noted that the GC21 program includes thematic days addressing pivotal issues, such as “Investment and Partnerships Day,” highlighting the role of international partnerships and artificial intelligence as drivers of industrial transformation; “Women’s Empowerment Day,” showcasing women’s leadership in shaping the future of industry; and “Youth and Young Talent Day,” focusing on the creativity of the new generation and their contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://gc21.unido.org