Justice Gopala Gowda, K.G. Raghavan and Bhaskar Dutt Address NMIMS Bengaluru Convocation 2025

Bengaluru, 1st September 2025: SVKM’s NMIMS, Bengaluru, hosted its Convocation 2025, honouring graduates from the School of Law, School of Commerce, and School of Economics. The ceremony brought together eminent personalities from the fields of law and technology, who urged the graduating batch to embrace integrity, innovation, and responsibility as guiding principles in their professional journeys.

Hon’ble Justice V Gopala Gowda, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Chief Guest for the School of Law Convocation, with over 20 years of rich judicial experience, reminded the graduates that integrity and service to society must remain the foundation of their careers. He said, “Public faith in the legal system is fragile. Each time a lawyer bends the rules or misleads, it erodes confidence in the justice system. Whether dealing with government, powerful interests, or popular opinion, stay loyal to constitutional principles. Lawyers must speak truth through power and ensure might never triumphs over right. Dedicate yourselves to the nation and hold sacred the oath to the Constitution by practising its core values of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. Stand for truth, identify injustices in the system, and use your expertise to protect the unity and integrity of the nation.”

He further added, “Our legal system faces challenges like delayed trials and undertrial prisoners, and our best talent can help resolve these problems. Even when it is difficult, never shy away from challenging injustice or arbitrary authority. Promote justice, not chaos. Never tolerate corruption or dishonest conduct, and refuse to influence a court by illegal or improper means.”

Guest of Honour Shri K.G. Raghavan, Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court, drew from his vast experience to highlight the importance of resilience and ethics, emphasising “Students, strive to excel. Technology has made boundaries meaningless, information flows seamlessly, and new career paths are opening up. There is nothing big or small in opportunities; it is not what you do but how you do it that matters. Work hard, shun shortcuts, and make zeal to achieve part of your personality. Technology can blunt emotions and intellect if misused. Let duty, devotion, and discipline guide your life. Learn from challenges, grow righteous, courageous, and true, keep joyful hearts, stay forever young, and may God bless.”

Addressing the graduates of the School of Commerce and the School of Economics, Mr. Bhaskar Dutt, Global Head – Strategic Relations, Tata Elxsi, said, “Welcome to the real world — a world of people, technology, and industries. When these worlds collide, innovations are sparked, ideas are born, and new opportunities arise. Technology creates intersections that transform every industry, whether automotive, healthcare, media, or retail. Every business needs you, whether it’s creating a cure for cancer, launching a car, a toothpaste, or a rocket. You need people who do algorithms, build businesses, study cases, and present products for the world to use.”

Drawing upon his extensive global experience across technology, media, and creative industries, Mr. Bhaskar Dutt further added, “With experience spanning 20 years across India and North America, I have seen how innovation, adaptability, and purpose shape success in a technology-driven world. I urge you to pursue multiple passions, explore different opportunities within functions and skills, take risks, and leverage digital and social media to reach millions.”