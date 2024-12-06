Warehousing Market Grows 16% CAGR as NICDC’s CEO Highlights Logistics Policy at PHDCCI Summit

A lot of infrastructure is being created by the government to support the logistic sector, now we have a CAGR of more than 16% in the warehousing market, said Shri Rajat Kumar Saini (IAS), CEO & MD, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) at PHDCCI’s Food Logix and Warehouse Summit & India Cold Chain Conclave 2.0, scheduled from 5th to 7th December 2024 took place during the Warehouse, Logistics & Cold Chain Expo.

Mr. Saini further discussed about ULIP, which brings all the logistics data of customs, Sarathi, Vahan, 18 ministries, and 35 data systems under one platform and said it will remove bottleneck and streamline the operations. He added, we the government encourage the private sector to use this data and drive solutions for supply chain issues.

Mr. Saini also appreciated the creation of logistics as a separate sector and the contribution of multiple stakeholders over the last 10–15 years

He highlighted the National Logistics Policy of 2022 and its alignment with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The current problems are not related to any particular agency or state, and this initiative is open to every stakeholder to collaborate on multiple issues, concluded Mr. Saini.

Dr. Surendra Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry (DPIIT) discussed on the need for defining each stakeholder’s responsibilities within the logistics sector. He further discussed that there isn’t much clarity among different stakeholders in the supply chain, though they have a definite role. Logistics is a defined sector that permeates every industry and supply chain.

He further added, we launched two major initiatives, PM Gati Shakti Masterplan and the National Logistics Policy in 2021 and 2022 respectively. These initiatives have defined the components and scope of the sector and made logistics a strong focus area. Development of digital infrastructure in logistics is another important step and under the National Logistics Policy, a significant initiative is the sectoral plan for efficient logistics, focusing on physical and digital infrastructure and manpower.

In the coming days, we will introduce a PPP initiative by the government, where industries will have a significant role to play. Along with this, there will be a sectoral plan specifically for the food and agriculture sector. Another very important initiative is the development of a logistics e-marketplace. We are working on transforming ULIP into a marketplace, initially targeting the B2B segment. Everyone who requires services will be able to procure them in a transparent and speedy manner. The government is playing a leading role, and we have high expectations from the industry and startups to help improve the efficiency of the logistics sector, added Mr. Ahirwar.

Shri Rubal Jain, Chair, Logistics Committee, PHDCCI informed that the dual themes of today’s summit, one focused on smart logistics and the other on innovation in the cold chain sector are intertwined in a way that allows us to rethink how we operate, innovate, and meet the needs of consumers while safeguarding the planet.

Mr. Abhishek P Rao, Founder, CEO & Director, CSRLSC & Advisor to the Chairman, RSA Global informed that around five years ago, logistics and supply chain management were seldom discussed or considered important. After COVID struck the world, logistics and supply chain became a central part of our conversations. The creation of the first logistics department by the government as a separate entity was a significant achievement.

Ancient silk trade logistics have been around for centuries, but logistics became important when we realized what would happen if markets didn’t have enough.he further urged all the stakeholders to stop waiting for the government to intervene, as it is already doing a lot through initiatives like ULIP and multiple subsidies and requested the industry to explore the schemes and incentives offered by the government and utilize them for the growth of their businesses.

The Summit was sponsored by CLASP & StarAgri Warehousing & Collateral Management Ltd along with PHDCCI annual sponsors, DLF Ltd; Jindal Steel & Power; KLJ Group; Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Marble City; MMG Group; Radico Khaitan Ltd; Uflex Ltd; Vestige; Eazy ERP Technologies; JK Tyre & Industries Ltd; Sagar Group of Industries; Superior Industries Limited; Samsung India Electronics; Oswal Greentech; Apeejay Stya Group; Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt Ltd; DCM Shriram; R E Rogers; Trident Group; Ajit Industries Pvt Ltd; Bhagwati Plastic and Pipes Industries; Central Coalfields Ltd; DD Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Hindware Sanitary; Jindal Steel; Modern Automobiles; P S BEDI & Co.