WebFair 25th Edition Wraps Up in Delhi with High-Impact Sessions and Strong Industry Participation

The WebFair 25th Edition, held at Lajpat Bhawan Auditorium in New Delhi, concluded successfully, bringing together over 200 entrepreneurs, marketers, creators, and business professionals for a day focused on learning, collaboration, and growth.

The event reflected the increasing demand for platforms that go beyond theory and deliver practical insights, meaningful networking, and real business opportunities.

Founded by Sumit Chopra and Pankaj Chopra, WebFair has steadily grown into a community-driven initiative that supports India’s evolving digital ecosystem.

A Day Focused on Real Learning and Execution

WebFair 25th Edition featured a series of knowledge-driven sessions designed to address real-world business challenges. The focus remained on actionable strategies rather than generic discussions.

Key areas covered during the event included:

Search engine optimization and online visibility

Domain and hosting fundamentals

YouTube growth and content monetization

Scaling strategies for startups and digital businesses

The sessions encouraged active participation, making the overall experience engaging and practical for attendees.

Strong Engagement and Community Interaction

The event witnessed high engagement levels, with attendees actively participating in discussions, networking with peers, and exploring potential collaborations.

From startup founders to freelancers and agency professionals, the diversity of participants contributed to a dynamic environment where ideas translated into opportunities.

A Platform That Continues to Evolve

With the successful completion of its 25th edition, WebFair continues to establish itself as a platform focused on practical learning, meaningful networking, and business growth.

Each edition reflects the growing importance of community-driven events that enable professionals to connect, learn, and scale in today’s digital landscape.

Backed by Industry Partners

Strong collaborations from industry partners supported the success of WebFair 25th Edition:

Title Partner—ConnectReseller

Gold Partner – SastaHost

Silver Partners – Pankaj Kumar SEO, WABA Connect

PR Partner – DesigningBrain.com

Digital Collaborators

Ap Web World

Chatora Point

Surekhta Events

These partnerships played a key role in enhancing the event’s scale, reach, and overall execution.

DesigningBrain Stands Out with a Strong On-Ground Presence

To strengthen its media outreach, WebFair 25th Edition partnered with DesigningBrain.com, a leading press release agency in India, to enhance its overall visibility and communication strategy.

At WebFair 25th Edition, DesigningBrain.com, a PR platform founded by Jatin Batra, marked its presence with a dedicated booth, actively engaging with attendees throughout the day.

The booth attracted consistent interest from entrepreneurs and business owners who explored how press releases and PR strategies can help brands gain visibility, credibility, and media recognition.

The team interacted directly with visitors, sharing insights on brand positioning, media outreach, and how businesses can effectively turn their brand stories into news coverage.

This active participation positioned DesigningBrain not only as a media collaborator but also as a valuable contributor to the event experience.

Looking Ahead

As the digital ecosystem continues to expand, WebFair is expected to further grow in scale and impact, bringing more opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals in future editions.

The success of WebFair 25th Edition stands as a strong reflection of the value such platforms bring to India’s growing business community.