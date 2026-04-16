Silver Prices Gain on MCX as Fresh Buying Emerges

New Delhi, Apr 16 (BNP): Silver prices gained in futures trade on Thursday, rising 0.82% to ₹2,53,800 per kilogram, supported by fresh buying interest and global market uncertainty.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver contracts for May delivery advanced by ₹2,058 per kg, with a total trading volume of 2,095 lots during the session.

Market participants attributed the rise to renewed position-building activity, as traders responded to volatile global cues, including concerns over US trade policy direction.

Analysts said the movement reflects cautious sentiment in the commodity market, where investors continue to take positions in precious metals amid uncertain international conditions.

Overall, silver remained firm in futures trade, tracking global risk sentiment and steady speculative demand.