Top 10 Myths and Truths We Still Believe About Teeth

By Dr. Preyas Gaikwad Dentist, Oral Implant Surgeon Dr. Gaikwad’s Dental Clinic, Dhanori, Pune

Most dental damage does not happen suddenly. It happens because people trust myths, delay treatment, and act only when pain becomes unbearable. In clinics, we still hear explanations for tooth problems that are completely unscientific. The truth is that the mouth gives warnings early, but myths make people ignore them.

1. Myth: There is a worm inside the tooth causing cavity pain.

Truth: There is no worm in the tooth. Pain happens because bacteria form plaque, feed on sugar, produce acid, and slowly damage the tooth until the nerve gets irritated or infected.

2. Myth: If the pain stops, the tooth is fine again.

Truth: A tooth that stops hurting is not always healing. In many cases, the nerve inside has died, but the infection continues silently at the root.

3. Myth: Clove, painkiller or antibiotic will cure the tooth.

Truth: They may reduce pain for some time, but they do not remove decay or infection. A damaged tooth still needs proper dental treatment.

4. Myth: If I can chew from the other side, I can ignore the bad tooth.

Truth: Dental disease does not pause because you changed sides. Decay and infection usually keep progressing even when the tooth is not being used much.

5. Myth: If there is no visible hole, there is no cavity.

Truth: Early decay may not show as a big black hole. It can begin deep in grooves, between teeth, or under old fillings long before the patient notices it.

6. Myth: Bleeding gums mean I should stop brushing there.

Truth: Bleeding gums usually mean inflammation caused by plaque. Stopping brushing makes it worse. The area needs better cleaning/Scaling, not neglect.

7. Myth: Scaling loosens teeth.

Truth: Scaling does not loosen healthy teeth. It removes tartar and deposits. If teeth feel loose later, it usually means gum disease had already damaged the bone support.

8. Myth: Baby teeth do not matter because they fall anyway.

Truth: Baby teeth matter a lot. They help in chewing, speech, nutrition, and guiding permanent teeth into position. Neglecting them can affect the child’s future oral health.

9. Myth: If I brush once properly, I do not need anything else.

Truth: Brushing alone misses areas between teeth and near the gumline. Good oral care also depends on cleaning technique, diet, regular dental checks, and in many cases flossing or interdental cleaning.

10. Myth: Root canal treatment always takes months to complete.

Truth: Not true. If the damage is limited and the patient comes early, root canal treatment can often be completed within a week or even less. It takes longer mainly when the infection is deep, the tooth is badly broken, or treatment has been delayed.

The biggest myth of all is that dental problems can wait. They usually start small, painless, and treatable. By the time people stop depending on myths and finally visit a dentist, the damage is often deeper, costlier, and harder to reverse. Oral health does not fail overnight. It fails quietly, while myths keep giving false reassurance.