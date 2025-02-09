What to Expect During a Consultation with a Divorce Attorney

There are around 56,996 divorce lawyers and law firms practising in the US as of 2023. With the divorce rate at 2.4 per 100,000 population and almost 50% of marriages ending in separation or divorce, it’s possible you will need to consult a divorce lawyer at some point.

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Initial Meeting and Consultation with a Divorce Attorney

The initial meeting and consultation with a divorce lawyer allows you to get acquainted, explain your situation, and find out if the attorney is a good fit to handle your divorce case.

This first meeting is usually free of charge or a low flat fee. You should come prepared with basic information about your marriage, assets, debts, children (if applicable), and goals for the divorce so the attorney can assess your situation. The attorney will explain the divorce process, your options, and their approach. They will also inform you of their fees and billing practices. You can get a feel for their communication style and expertise during this initial consultation.

Explaining Your Situation

The attorney will ask you questions about your marriage and situation to gain an understanding of your divorce case. Be prepared to provide details on:

How long you’ve been married

If you have a prenuptial agreement

If you own real estate or other major assets

Bank accounts, investments, and retirement accounts

If you or your spouse have debt

Income of both you and your spouse

If you have children, their ages and custody arrangements

If there are factors like domestic abuse or substance abuse involved

What your goals are for the divorce – alimony, child support, asset division

The more detailed information you can provide, the better the attorney will understand your situation and needs. Your honesty will also allow the attorney to best advise and represent you. Half of all children will see their parents divorce, so it’s important to put their needs first.

Getting Your Questions Answered

During the consultation, you will also want to ask the divorce attorney questions about their experience, costs, and capabilities. Important questions to ask include:

How long have you been practicing divorce law? Do you specialize in divorce?

How much will you charge for the divorce and what does this fee cover?

What is your approach for resolving divorce cases – litigation or mediation?

How often will you provide updates and communicate about the progress of my case?

Do you foresee any unique challenges or issues in my particular situation?

The attorney should clearly answer any questions you have about their background, experience, and billing practices. An experienced divorce lawyer will also give you realistic insight into the divorce process, potential timeline, and what strategies they would use in your situation. If there are no contested issues, a divorce can take around 8 months, but it can be 12 months or more if either party contest things.

Deciding if the Divorce Attorney is a Good Fit

Though referrals from trusted sources are helpful, it is best to evaluate attorneys yourself before committing to their representation. A consultation allows you to vet potential divorce attorneys to find the best one to handle your case.