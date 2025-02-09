My Home Industries Expands Bulk Supply Operations with Launch of Heavy Trucks and Trailers

The vehicles were launched by the company’s Senior President – Marketing, K. Vijayvardhan Rao.

Telangana, February 9, 2025 : My Home Industries has taken another significant step forward in bulk supply by introducing heavy trucks and trailers. These vehicles were launched at the company’s new plant in Srinagar, Mellacheruvu, in the Suryapet district. The launch event was flagged off by the company’s Senior President – Marketing, K. Vijayvardhan Rao. The fleet includes 14 Wheels Trucks – 100 (30 MT capacity); 16 wheels Trucks – 100 (Bulk 35 MT capacity) & Trailers – 50 (Bulk 41 MT capacity)

These vehicles are expected to enhance the services provided by My Home Industries and strengthen its position in the market. They will play a key role in enabling the company to supply products to customers quickly and on time. With India’s logistics sector rapidly growing, this move by My Home Industries will play a critical role in strengthening infrastructure development.

The parent company of My Home Industries, the My Home Group, operates from its headquarters in Hyderabad. The group has established a strong presence across diverse industries, including cement, real estate, construction, power, media, and education.. Over three decades, the group has earned the people’s trust by providing valuable services. Directly and indirectly, the group has created employment opportunities for over 10,000 people. The group has customers across various regions and sectors in India. Known for its commitment to quality in products and services and adherence to business standards, My Home Group has established its uniqueness. Dr. Rameshwar Rao Jupally, a visionary and philanthropist, is the founder of this organization, and under his leadership, the company continues to progress. Under the dynamic leadership of Jupally Ranjith Rao, Managing Director, My Home Industries Private Limited is experiencing significant growth and expanding its reach.