Wholesome, Fresh, And Festive: Pret A Manger Introduces Flavourful Rice Bowls For The Festive Season

Mumbai, Dec 15: As we welcome a season of celebrations, Pret A Manger is delighted to unveil its new festive menu – a vibrant range of rice bowls blending global inspirations with local favourites. Comforting, warm, and hearty, the line-up features the Mexican Fiesta Bowl, Asian Chicken Bowl, Lebanese Mezze Bowl, Thai Chicken Curry Bowl, and Bhindi Curry Bowl. The festive offerings will be available across Pret shops in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru, as well as online via Swiggy and Zomato.

Inspired by both local and international flavours, the bowls are designed to offer everyday comfort and familiarity, while staying true to Pret’s commitment to freshly made, wholesome food. Further, to offer even more value, they have been aggressively priced with bowls starting at just Rs. 270.

Commenting on this, an RBL spokesperson stated, “The festive season is one of the most special times of the year in India — full of energy, colour, and shared moments. At Pret, we wanted to capture that spirit with a menu that feels celebratory yet comforting, global in inspiration yet familiar to the Indian palate. Our new rice bowls are a reflection of Pret’s philosophy — freshly made, wholesome food that delivers everyday comfort with uncompromised taste and quality.”

Each bowl tells its own ingredient story: Mexican rice and salsa, South Asian flavours with edamame and cilantro, Lebanese favourites including falafel, hummus, and tabbouleh, Thai notes of lemongrass, and closer to home, a contemporary take on the much-loved Bhindi. Together, the range balances global variety with local familiarity, creating nourishing meals that resonate with India’s festive spirit.

Since its debut in India, Pret A Manger has steadily expanded its footprint in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, winning over customers with its emphasis on freshness, quality, and clean ingredients. The festive menu further strengthens Pret’s bond with its audience by celebrating India’s cultural moments while reinforcing its promise of everyday comfort, great taste, and uncompromised freshness.

With this launch, Pret A Manger invites customers to light up the season with meals that are as celebratory as they are comforting, a perfect way to savour the joy of festivities, every day.