Why Founders Need Investor Communication Before They Need Investors

By Gulamaly Hussain

Fundraising is often seen as a process that begins when a founder prepares a pitch deck and starts approaching investors. In reality, it begins much earlier—through financial discipline, accurate documentation and the ability to communicate the business clearly.

Many founders begin raising capital only when the company is already facing cash pressure. This can weaken their negotiating position and result in rushed projections, incomplete documentation and unclear responses during investor discussions.

Investor readiness should therefore be developed before the need for capital becomes urgent.

Investors evaluate more than the business idea

A strong concept may generate interest, but investors also assess the founder’s preparedness, transparency and ability to handle scrutiny.

They want to understand how the company earns revenue, what its key risks are, how its financial projections have been calculated and how the proposed capital will be deployed. Inconsistent numbers or exaggerated claims can damage credibility, even when the underlying business has potential.

Founders do not need to present a company without challenges. They need to demonstrate that they understand those challenges and have a realistic plan to address them.

Build financial and documentation discipline early

A well-organised data room can significantly improve the fundraising process. It should include updated financial statements, ownership details, important contracts, compliance records and relevant operational information.

These documents should support the story presented in the pitch deck. For example, if a founder highlights rapid revenue growth, the underlying numbers should explain where that growth has come from, whether it is sustainable and what it has cost the business to achieve it.

Financial projections should also be based on clearly defined assumptions. Realistic forecasts that can be defended are generally more credible than highly ambitious numbers created only to attract attention.

Be precise about the use of funds

Saying that an investment will be used for “growth” or “expansion” is rarely enough. Founders should clearly explain how the capital will be allocated, what milestones it is expected to support and how long it will extend the company’s operating runway.

A clear use-of-funds plan shows that the founder has considered not only how much capital is required, but also how that capital will help the company progress towards measurable outcomes.

Communication must continue after the first meeting

Investor communication is not limited to the pitch. It includes timely follow-ups, consistent information and transparent responses throughout due diligence and negotiations. Delays in sharing documents, changing numbers or avoiding difficult questions can create doubts about the company’s internal discipline.

Even when certain information is unavailable, it is better to acknowledge the gap and provide a realistic timeline for addressing it.

Investor relations is therefore not relevant only to listed companies. Startups and privately held businesses also need structured communication before, during and after fundraising.

Founders who prepare early are better placed to approach investors from a position of clarity rather than urgency. The objective is not merely to secure capital, but to build the credibility and confidence required for a long-term investor relationship.

About Gulamaly Hussain

Gulamaly Hussain is a senior banker, investor relations and finance professional with experience across private equity, banking, capital markets, fundraising and GCC investor coverage. He operates at the intersection of capital raising, investor confidence and execution excellence, with a strong focus on investor relations, fundraising strategy, due diligence coordination, private equity and cross-border capital communication.

With his understanding of GCC markets and institutional investor expectations, Gulamaly works closely on themes related to fundraising readiness, investor communication, governance, private capital and India-GCC investment opportunities.