Winter Fest 2024 at R City Mall

Step into a magical winter market at R City, Ghatkopar—Mumbai’s largest retail mall, which is a part of Runwal Realty. Bring your loved ones and immerse yourself in festive cheer with live performances celebrating the holiday spirit, a tantalizing spread of gourmet food and decadent desserts, and a beautifully lit courtyard adorned with twinkling lights and charming decor.

Delight the little ones with a special opportunity to meet Santa Claus and join the fun-filled Santa Parade on 21st, 22nd, 24th, and 25th December— perfect for creating cherished holiday memories. Dive into the festivities with engaging games and activities for all ages, and explore pop-up shops offering unique holiday gifts. From wooden chalets featuring delectable desserts to bars for adults, the fest caters to taste buds and festive spirits for everyone. There will also be an exciting opportunity for car lovers to get themselves clicked with high-end vintage cars, along with photo ops featuring cute sleighs for kids and families.

The celebration doesn’t stop there! Groove to live musical performances by various bands and artists, setting the perfect holiday vibe. Capture your best moments with Instagram-worthy setups and enchanting photo booths scattered throughout the venue.

Don’t miss this unforgettable Christmas celebration that promises fun, food, and festivities for everyone! Make this Christmas magical with an experience like never before at R City. See you there!

Venue: R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Date: 21st to 25th December 2024

Time: 4 PM onwards