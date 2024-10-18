Wipro Sep’24 Quarter Results – Improved operating performance; guidance below expectation

Actual vs. expectations
Revenue inline with expectations while overall margins and IT Services EBITM above our estimates.
Likely stock reaction
Neutral
Key positives – Operating performance beat, broad-based growth recovery, strength in top client (3.9% QoQ)
Result Summary
- Wipro reported revenues of USD2.66bn, +1.4%/-1.9% QoQ/YoY (CC 0.6% QoQ; closer to the upper end of the guidance), tad better than our expectations. (Q2FY25 revenues – TCS: US$7.67bn, +1.1% CC QoQ; HCLT: US$3.45bn, +1.6% QoQ).
- Reported EBITM expanded 30bps QoQ to 16.7%, above our expectations of 16.4%.
- IT services EBITM expanded ~30bps QoQ to 16.8%, above our expectations of 16.5%. (TCS IT EBITM fell by 60bps QoQ to 24.1%; HCLT EBITM expanded 150bps QoQ to 18.6%).
- Reported profits at Rs32.1bn (6.8% QoQ, 21.3% YoY), above our estimates of Rs30.3bn.
- Guidance: IT services revenue is expected to be in the range of -2% to +0% QoQ CC in Q3FY25 (below our expectations of -1% to +1%).
- The company has signed large deals with TCV of US1.5$bn in Q2. Overall order booking were US$3.6bn in Q2 (book-to-bill of ~1.3x), down 5.9% CC YoY.
- The board has approved issue of 1:1 bonus shares.
Growth by Verticals (all in CC terms)
- Financial Services: 2.7% QoQ
- Manufacturing: -2.0% QoQ
- Healthcare: -0.5% QoQ
- Communications: 1.6% QoQ
- Energy: -3.7% QoQ
- Consumer Business Unit: 0.3% QoQ
- Technology: 1.6% QoQ
Growth by Strategic market units (all in CC terms)
- Americas 1: 1.2% QoQ
- Americas 2: 0.8% QoQ
- Europe: -0.1% QoQ
- APMEA: 0.3% QoQ
Manpower details
Total Headcount:233,889, +0.4% QoQ/-4.4% YoY
TTM Attrition (IT services excl. DOP): 14.5%, V/s 14.1% in Jun’24
Con call at 7:00pm IST today