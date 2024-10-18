Aqua Metro Line Crosses 1,55,000 commuters mark in 7 days – Perspective by Arkade Developers Limited on the Real Estate Growth of Aarey & BKC

Mumbai has been evolving at an unprecedented pace with critical infrastructure development such as the Aqua Line. In the first 7 days of operation, the aqua line has managed to ease the commute of more than 1,55,000 people, hinting at the significance of the route that connects two extremely important mid-points i.e. Aarey and BKC. With an estimated daily ridership of 13 lakhs once fully operational, areas between Aqua-line stations will benefit from reduced congestion, better and faster connectivity, and a lower lifetime carbon footprint. Now, with Multi-Modal Integration, the focus would be more on last-mile connectivity ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the entire journey. Especially for stations like Aero City near the Santacruz Airport. It would be a game changer for people who have to travel daily to airports and nearby hotels for work. From a real estate standpoint, this line is poised to significantly boost home prices in the months to come. Overall, this development is part of a bigger trend in urban planning that focuses on integrated transport systems. By prioritizing this infrastructure, we’re not just improving access—we’re creating a more connected and adaptable city that can meet the changing needs of its residents. With the Aqua Line’s first phase open, it’s expected to cut 650,000 vehicle trips daily, easing traffic by about 35% on the BKC-Aarey route. It will also save 354,000 litres of fuel each day, helping to reduce the city’s carbon emissions.” – Mr Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited