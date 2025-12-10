Xoriant Named Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner for its AI analytics focus

Mumbai, India Dec 10: Xoriant a premier digital engineering company, announces its recognition as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, a milestone that reinforces its leadership in delivering unified analytics, AI-driven insights, and large-scale data modernization for global enterprises. This designation highlights Xoriant’s deep capability across Fabric’s unified analytics platform, from Lakehouse architecture and Real-Time Intelligence to Fabric Copilot, and affirms its ability to integrate AI seamlessly into business workflows.

Xoriant’s recognition is rooted in measurable customer impact across industries. In the retail sector, the company modernized a client’s analytics landscape by unifying IoT and transactional data within Microsoft Fabric and applying Azure OpenAI for demand forecasting. This initiative led to a 30% reduction in stockouts, a 15% increase in sales, and delivered $1.2 million in annual savings demonstrating the power of real-time intelligence in high-volume environments. Similarly, in financial services, Xoriant deployed a Fabric-grounded data chatbot built on OneLake, enabling 40% faster resolution times, 35% cost savings, and a 20% improvement in customer satisfaction.

Speaking of the achievement, Mark Spurlock, Xoriant Alliances Market Unit Leader, said “With Microsoft Fabric, we’re accelerating our clients’ journey – from fragmented systems to software-defined, AI-powered decision-making at scale. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Microsoft as we co-innovate and bring faster time-to-insight and real business outcomes to enterprises.”

The Featured Partner status also provides Xoriant access to exclusive Microsoft programs, including co-marketing initiatives, early previews via Partner Voice, and participation as a sponsor at FABCON 2026. These opportunities will accelerate joint innovation and strengthen Xoriant’s position in the Fabric partner ecosystem.

“Being recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner reinforces our focus on building modern data foundations that make AI practical and dependable for enterprises,” said Madhumitha V, Head of Data & AI – Global Markets, Xoriant. “Together with Microsoft, we help clients strengthen data management across the lifecycle, whether operating in federated or centralized models—by integrating data, improving quality, establishing governance and lineage, and applying consistent security, so teams can trust what they use for analytics and AI. This data readiness accelerates business use case realization and supports responsible deployment of AI into day-to-day operations. Microsoft Fabric gives us a unified platform to jointly shape innovation with clients, turning priority outcomes into scalable solutions,” she added. Commenting on the milestone, John Yurewicz, Sr. Partner Development Manager, Microsoft US SME&C, said “Xoriant’s recognition as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner reflects their deep commitment to driving data modernization and AI innovation. Their ability to deliver unified analytics solutions with Fabric, combined with strong customer success stories, positions them as a strategic partner in helping enterprises unlock real-time insights and accelerate business outcomes.”

Xoriant’s progress in the unified analytics space is supported by 14 certified Fabric specialists, 10+ completed pilots and production deployments, and a growing pipeline of Fabric-led modernization opportunities. Its dedicated Fabric Centre of Excellence continues to drive impact through AI-led analytics modernization, industry-specific ideation workshops, and rapid solution prototyping—fully aligned with Xoriant’s Applied Intelligence vision of enabling software-defined enterprises.

As organizations increasingly prioritize real-time analytics, automation, and intelligent decisioning at scale, Xoriant’s strengthened partnership with Microsoft positions it to help global enterprises unlock the next wave of data-driven value.