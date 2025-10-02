XS.com Appoints Sharlini Vasuthevan as Country Manager for India

2nd October 2025: XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharlini Vasuthevan as its new Country Manager for India. This appointment reflects the Group’s commitment to scaling its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech markets and delivering customized solutions for Indian traders and partners.

With more than ten years in the financial services sector, Sharlini brings extensive expertise in business development, market expansion, client relationship management, and revenue growth across Southeast Asia, the GCC, and other regions. She has held senior roles at leading brokerage and trading firms, including Exness and Juno Markets, where she successfully spearheaded market entries, developed partner strategies, and achieved consistent double-digit growth.

Prior to joining XS.com, Sharlini played a key role in penetrating new markets, strengthening strategic partnerships, and enhancing customer experiences. Her ability to blend market insights with innovative growth strategies has earned her recognition for driving results across highly competitive financial landscapes.

In her new role, Sharlini will oversee XS.com’s India operations, focusing on business development, client service excellence, and strengthening partnerships to provide a seamless and localized trading experience. Her dual expertise in institutional and retail trading will be instrumental in aligning XS.com’s offerings with the evolving needs of India’s financial sector.

Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com, welcomed Sharlini to the team, stating:

“We are delighted to welcome Sharlini to our expanding leadership team. Her deep expertise in the Indian market, coupled with her strong track record in the financial sector, makes her a pivotal addition as we expand our operations across the region” Sharlini expressed her enthusiasm about joining XS.com, stating:

“I am thrilled to be part of XS.com at such a pivotal time in its global journey. India presents enormous opportunities for growth, and I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen our presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners”.

This appointment underscores XS.com’s continued investment in top talent and regional leadership as it drives forward its global growth strategy.