From Romance to Revolution: NCPA Unveils a Power-Packed October Theatre Line-Up

October 2, 2025: As the month of festivities begins, the NCPA sets the stage for a vibrant October of theatre—bringing together a rich tapestry of stories, timeless classics and powerful contemporary voices. From evocative historical dramas to lyrical explorations of love and identity, Mumbai audiences can look forward to a power-packed line-up of plays and shows that span romance, history, mysticism and satire, showcasing the depth and diversity of contemporary Indian theatre.

October Highlights

The season opens with the Golden Jubilee on 3 October, 7:00 pm (Experimental Theatre)—a musical satire on the golden era of Indian cinema, brimming with romance, humour and unforgettable melodies.

On 4 October, the day unfolds with multiple gems: Siachen (4:30 pm & 7:00 pm, Experimental Theatre) captures the grit of soldiers stranded on the world’s highest battlefield; Main Tenu Phir Milangi (5:30 pm, Godrej Dance Theatre) paints the eternal love of poet Amrita Pritam, Sahir Ludhianvi and artist Imroz; Kaumudi (7:00 pm, Tata Theatre) delves into an estranged father-son relationship against the backdrop of caste, art and memory; and Ishq Sufiyana (8:00 pm, Godrej Dance Theatre) offers an immersive journey into the mystic world of Sufi saints, interweaving stories and songs including the legend of Laila–Majnu.

The season continues on 5 October, 5:00 pm (Tata Theatre) with Chanakya, a sweeping historical play that revisits the vision and strategy of India’s foremost political thinker in a modern context.

Mid-month, theatre lovers can experience One on One on 15 & 16 October, 7:00 pm (Experimental Theatre)—a witty and poignant collection of short plays in Hindi and English, exploring everything from bureaucracy to love, mental health and Mumbai nightlife.

With narratives that span romance, mysticism, history and satire, the NCPA’s October theatre line-up promises an unforgettable journey through diverse storytelling and styles. Come and immerse yourself in this celebration of theatre and performance.

Age Recommendation: 6+

Age Recommendation for Kaumudi: 16+ | Late entry not permitted

Duration: Varies by production (approx. 1–2.5 hours)