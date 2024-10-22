Xsolla Solidifies Dominance in Web Shop Solutions with Unmatched Feature Set and Over 400 Successful Launches

LOS ANGELES—OCTOBER 22, 2024—Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, continues to build on its success in the web shop industry with a comprehensive feature set developed through the successful launch of over 400 Web Shops. The Xsolla Web Shop is a fully integrated extension of mobile games designed to drive higher profit margins and enhance users’ Lifetime Value (LTV) by leveraging a reliable, proven direct-to-consumer toolkit. With a 50% capture rate and a 60% repeat purchase rate, resulting in incremental revenue growth, Xsolla’s Web Shop has become a cornerstone for mobile game developers.

Xsolla Web Shop addresses all the needs of game developers at every stage of web shop creation and operation, whether they are looking for a solution to launch web sales quickly or to develop a complex, unique portal for their players. With Xsolla Web Shop, developers can provide their audience with the most seamless and personalized experience, making it easier to attract more players while increasing retention and engagement.

Xsolla Web Shop Features And Capabilities Include:

Web Shop LiveOps – ​ A range of tools from introductory discounts to rewards, exclusive, time-limited offers, and flexible complex and personalized sales strategies to help convert visitors into buyers, increase purchase frequency, and boost average transaction value.

– ​ A range of tools from introductory discounts to rewards, exclusive, time-limited offers, and flexible complex and personalized sales strategies to help convert visitors into buyers, increase purchase frequency, and boost average transaction value. Website Portal Builder – A comprehensive tool for creating branded, game-like multi-page websites. It automatically generates assets, content, and news feeds, with the flexibility to launch and start earning instantly and then scale to custom designs of any complexity.

– A comprehensive tool for creating branded, game-like multi-page websites. It automatically generates assets, content, and news feeds, with the flexibility to launch and start earning instantly and then scale to custom designs of any complexity. Authentication —Fast and seamless login through familiar methods, from standard login options (e.g., user ID) to custom systems and seamless login flows via a direct link, enhances conversion to active users.

—Fast and seamless login through familiar methods, from standard login options (e.g., user ID) to custom systems and seamless login flows via a direct link, enhances conversion to active users. Catalog Management —This feature enables centralized management of in-game item catalogs, supporting all types of items and allowing for seamless import, grouping, localization, and regional pricing. This functionality provides a highly flexible experience, ensuring easy alignment with other game platforms for cohesive cross-platform item management.

—This feature enables centralized management of in-game item catalogs, supporting all types of items and allowing for seamless import, grouping, localization, and regional pricing. This functionality provides a highly flexible experience, ensuring easy alignment with other game platforms for cohesive cross-platform item management. Social Package – Capability centered around referral programs and incentives, loyalty programs, group purchases, and other features to help attract new audiences to the web shop and enhance retention and repeat purchases.

“Our commitment has always been to provide developers with the best tools for success,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer and Growth Officer at Xsolla. “These new advancements in our Web Shop solution are more than just innovations; they’ve been tested in real-world conditions, helping our partners achieve incredible results. We don’t just create solutions; we refine them continuously to ensure mobile game developers can maximize their potential in an ever-changing industry.”

Xsolla’s leadership in the web shop market is built on its ongoing commitment to improving its offerings through continuous collaboration with partners. By choosing Xsolla, developers can be confident in the company’s ability to drive sustainable growth and enhance player engagement.