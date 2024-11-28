YOÜMEE Opens a Brand New Outlet at Vegas Mall, Dwarka

28th November 2024: YOÜMEE, opens a new outlet for its Pan-Asian dining brand, at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka, New Delhi. This new edition promises to offer food lovers an unforgettable dining experience with an eclectic blend of traditional and contemporary Pan-Asian flavours.

YOÜMEE is a haven for those who crave unconventional and experiential dining. While the heart of the menu features delectable Sushi, Dim Sum, and Ramen, YOÜMEE offers a diverse array of Pan-Asian dishes that transport diners to an entirely new world of flavours.

Mr. Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President of Vegas Mall, says, “We are happy to welcome YOÜMEE to Vegas Mall and introduce it to our visitors. YOÜMEE aims to offer a dining experience like no other. It’s about igniting the passion for food while making every guest feel at home. The outlet offers an ideal setting for both casual dining and special occasions. With its contemporary design, welcoming atmosphere, and wide range of dishes, it promises to be a go-to destination for those seeking a flavorful adventure in Pan-Asian cuisine.”

With the launch of YOÜMEE, Vegas Mall continues to redefine the lifestyle and dining experiences of its visitors. As a destination that celebrates culinary diversity and premium brands, Vegas Mall remains committed to bringing exquisite offerings that resonate with its audience. Visitors can look forward to more exciting additions and unforgettable moments, making Vegas Mall a hub for shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.