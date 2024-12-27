Zeno Health launches 182nd medical store, expands its product portfolio

Panvel, 27th December 2024: Zeno Health, India’s leading omnichannel platform for quality and affordable generic medicines, recently launched its 182nd store at Panvel, further expanding its presence in Maharashtra. The new store was inaugurated by Sameer Balashet Thakur, Corporator at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Speaking on the launch, Siddharth Gadia, Co-Founder and CEO, Zeno Health said, “At Zeno Health, our purpose is to make India healthier and happier by reducing healthcare expenses by 50%. To date, we’ve helped over 25 lakh customers save more than ₹800 crores on medicines. Trust has always been the foundation of our journey, and we work tirelessly to strengthen it with every step we take. As we grow, our commitment remains steadfast: to expand our reach by opening more stores and making high-quality and affordable generic medicines accessible to even more people.”

Customers visiting the store will be provided with a wide range of healthcare products which includes prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, mother & baby care items, wellness and nutrition products, and much more. The startup’s new store is located at Shop no. 18, Riddhi Siddhi Residency, Near DAV School, 53A, Sector 3, New Panvel East, Navi Mumbai – 410206.