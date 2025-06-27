ZILO Secures $4.5M from Info Edge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures to Shape the Future of Fashion Quick Commerce

Mumbai, 27th June, 2025: ZILO, a next-generation fashion-tech platform, has successfully closed a $4.5 million seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures. This investment is aimed to back ZILO to get to PMF and ensure they continue to build an innovative hybrid supply chain, deepen brand partnerships, and expand beyond Mumbai to other top-tier Indian cities by the end of the year.

ZILO is building a new category in fashion retail that blends the convenience of online shopping with the delight and flexibility of offline experiences. ZILO simplifies last-minute fashion shopping by delivering on-trend outfits from leading brands like Levi’s, Louis Philippe, United Colors of Benetton, Rare Rabbit, Jack & Jones, Puma, Reebok, Snitch, Andamen, The Souled Store, Manyavar, Veromoda, ONLY, AND, W, Biba, Libas, Global Desi, Koskii, Jockey, Damensch, Bliss Club, Gini & Jony, Barbie, and more—in under 60 minutes. The app only stocks in-season and high-demand styles, never outdated inventory. What makes ZILO different from other fashion delivery services is its focus on convenience and flexibility. Customers can return items immediately upon delivery. With the “Scheduled Home Trials” option, users can order multiple sizes of the same item to try on at home. A style runner waits up to 30minutes, allowing you to return unwanted pieces on the spot. The delivery is only completed once you confirm and sign off.

The Indian quick commerce market has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from $0.5 billion in FY22 to $3.3 billion in FY24—a more than fourfold increase in just two years. Nearly one in three urban Indian shoppers now depend on quick commerce platforms for their primary grocery needs, signalling a fundamental transformation in how convenience is defined. As urban consumers increasingly seek access to trend-led fashion and lifestyle products through the same seamless, on-demand channels, the boundaries of quick commerceare being rapidly redefined. Rather than focusing solely on speed, ZILO prioritises a seamless, personalised fashion experience that simplifies decisions on “what to wear,” offers flexibility on “when to get it,” and convenience on“where to try.” Features like Home Trials allow customers to shop, try, and return items at their convenience in a single interaction, while Ask ZILO provides personalised style recommendations, and a Style Planner helps match outfits effortlessly- including last minute fashion needs.

Padmakumar Pal, Co-Founder & CEO of ZILO and former Vice President of Flipkart and Myntra said, “We founded ZILO to bring intentionality back into online fashion. Zilo is creating a space which has the best blend of Online and Offline retail experiences, where speed, quality, and curation can coexist. The current landscape iscluttered, overwhelming and less reliable, especially for the discerning consumers who value both convenience and style. Our platform is designed to cut through the noise, make discovery joyful again, and deliver fashion the way itshould be—seamless, reliable, and curated. Zilo will offer the best digital marketplace platform for top fashion brands to do storytelling and offer fresh collections, delivered directly from their store to the customer’s door.”

“ZILO was created to solve a real consumer pain point,” says Bhavik Jhaveri, Co-Founder & CIO ofZILO and second-time entrepreneur. “Power shoppers today make over 25 fashion purchases a year. The issue isn’t a lack of intent—it’s the lack of time, patience, and trust. Most retail formats today, whether offline or online, arebuilt for scale, not for experience. They’re fragmented, impersonal, and inefficient. At ZILO, we’re rebuilding the experience from the ground up. Take returns, for example, why should a customer have to wait for a second pickup just to send something back? With Scheduled Home Trials, we combine delivery and returns into one smooth interaction. Our goal is to make discovery and decision-making faster, simpler, and more intuitive for today’sfashion consumer.”

Launching initially in Mumbai with a hybrid supply model combining dark stores and exclusive brand outlets, ZILO ensures ultra-reliable, hyper-local fulfilment. ZILO does not carry any old season merchandise and will exclusively offer only fresh collections and best sellers, guaranteeing the customers access to the latest trends and most popular styles. By festive season, ZILO plans to offer 250+ brands and nearly 100,000 styles, expanding into footwear, watches, bags, accessories, and fashion jewellery before the festive season. The brand aims to redefine fashion retail in India by delivering not just speed but also trust, delight, and control to consumers.

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures said “We are thrilled to back Padmakumar and Bhavik at Zilo asthey rewrite the rules of fashion discovery and commerce for the quick-commerce age. The founders bring strong operational discipline with bold ambition—exactly what this space needs. Our other quick-commerce investments have proven three constants for the consumer; Speed sparks adoption, Personalization grows conversions & basket size, and Trust in consistent delivery fuels loyalty and frequency. Zilo’s aims to deliver on all three fronts with 60 mins delivery, Home Trials, instant returns, and a hand-picked curation of the best brands. We’re confident they will set the new standard for convenience, customization, and confidence in fashion”

Anoop N Menon, Chiratae’s Consumertech Lead said “As early Investors in the Fashion space through Myntraand Omnichannel plays led by Firstcry and Lenskart, we have seen both the potential and limitations of the current fashion platforms compared to other categories. Discovery, customer experience and assortment for the discerning customer in Metro/Tier-1 is broken in fashion and hence the limited penetration of online channels. Zilo looks to establish a new platform indexed on experience and convenience and build a loyal online channel for this segment”