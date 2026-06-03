RBI MPC Policy Set to Signal Balance Between Inflation Control and Growth Support

By : – Anupam Vasdani, CFO, True balance
“The upcoming MPC policy will be crucial for signals on the evolving inflation-growth trade-off and systemic liquidity conditions. Inflation remains elevated, requiring a balance between price stability and sustaining growth amid global uncertainties. RBI’s commentary on liquidity, credit transmission, and domestic consumption will be important for lenders.For digital lending, demand for small-ticket and consumption-focused credit remains resilient as financial services reach underserved segments. However, persistent inflation may affect spending and borrowing behaviour, underscoring the need for prudent underwriting and disciplined risk management. A stable policy environment and adequate liquidity would support credit expansion, strengthen regulated digital lenders, and advance financial inclusion in India.”