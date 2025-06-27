XS.com Crowned as “Top Client Funds Protection Broker” at Money Expo Colombia

27th June 2025

XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, added another prestigious accolade to its growing list of achievements by winning the “Top Client Funds Protection Broker” award at Money Expo Colombia 2025, held on June 25–26 and organized by HuanQiao.

This recognition further solidifies XS.com’s status as a trusted industry leader committed to safeguarding client interests and delivering excellence in financial services.

As a key participant at the Money Expo, XS.com once again underscored its dedication to empowering traders worldwide through a combination of robust security measures, next-gen infrastructure, and transparent service models.

Miguel Hernandez, Business Development Manager LATAM at XS.com, commented on the achievement:

“Being named the ‘Top Client Funds Protection Broker’ at Money Expo Colombia is a proud moment for us. It represents our core philosophy—putting the trader first through integrity, safety, and world-class service. At XS.com, protecting client funds isn’t just a regulatory requirement; it’s a responsibility we carry with pride. We thank our loyal trading community and dedicated global team who continue to raise the bar in everything we do.”

The award further cements XS.com’s growing impact in Latin America and beyond, where regulatory strength, localized service, and a commitment to trader trust are shaping a new era in online trading.

Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA, commented:

“We are pleased to present XS.com with the “Top Client Funds Protection Broker” award at Money Expo Colombia 2025. This award reflects XS.com’s unwavering focus on client protection, an area where XS.com continues to set industry benchmarks.”

The Money Expo Colombia 2025 gathered thousands of traders, investors, and financial professionals, transforming the expo into a hub of knowledge-sharing, networking, and forward-thinking financial strategies.

XS.com’s booth stood out as a vibrant destination for attendees, spotlighting the broker’s advanced trading platforms, in-depth market insights, and trader-centric offerings.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.