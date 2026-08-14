Zuari Industries Q1 FY27: Consolidated Net Profit Turns Positive

Gurugram, Aug 14: Zuari Industries Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. On a standalone basis, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹266.5 crore up 27% from Q1 FY26 and Operating EBITDA stood at ₹13.9 crore. Standalone Profit Before Tax , before exceptional items, stood at ₹4.4 crore. On a consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at ₹311.9 crore up 21% from Q1 FY26, while Consolidated Profit After Tax stood at ₹0.05 crore. The Company also reduced its cost of borrowing by 56 basis points year-on-year basis.

In line with the seasonal nature of the sugar business, the Sugar, Power & Ethanol division operated for six days during the quarter as against no crushing in the previous quarter of last year. Sugar sales increased to 4.7 lakh quintals from 3.6 lakh quintals in Q1 FY26 due to higher domestic sales quota allocation. The average sugar realisation improved to ₹4,116 per quintal, supported by robust demand and stable prices. Ethanol sales increased marginally to 10,248 KL from 9,757 KL. Power exports increased owing to the mill operation during the quarter. The division also commenced timely repair and maintenance activities as it prepares for the forthcoming sugar season.

The real estate subsidiary, Zuari Infraworld India Ltd., achieved a key milestone with the completion of The St. Regis Residences, Dubai, with handovers now underway. The Company continued to progress its development mandates across Hyderabad and Kolkata. During the quarter, ZIIL executed the Development Management Agreement for a plotted project at Nelamangala, Bengaluru.

The engineering arm of the Company, Simon India Ltd, continued execution across its ongoing EPC projects and is currently executing projects worth approximately ₹70 crore. Geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia contributed to a more cautious capital expenditure environment across the sectors impacting the overall EPC industry. However, the company continues to remain focused on expanding its order book across its core sectors, while advancing digitalization and AI-led initiatives across project execution and other key processes.

Key Financial Snapshot (Standalone)

ZIL Standalone (₹ Cr) Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 Revenue from Operations (A) 266.5 210.3 Other income (B) 17.4 14.5 Total Income (C = A + B) 283.9 224.7 EBITDA (Operating) (D) 13.9 22.4 EBITDA (E) 31.3 36.9 Finance Cost (F) 29.0 29.7 Dep & Amort. (G) 6.7 6.3 PBT (Before Excep. Item) (H = E-F-G) (4.4) 0.9

Commenting on the results, Mr. Athar Shahab, Managing Director, Zuari Industries Ltd, said:

“The first quarter is typically a period of lower activity for our Sugar, Power & Ethanol division, given the seasonality of the sugar business. During the quarter, improved sugar sales and realisations supported performance, while ethanol distillery operations remained stable. The completion of The St. Regis Residences, Dubai marks an important milestone for our Real Estate business. The inventory handovers are underway and repatriation of profits from the project has commenced. Simon India continued to make progress across its EPC projects while strengthening its engineering capabilities. Across our businesses, we remain focused on disciplined execution, improving operational efficiencies and maintaining financial discipline, while strengthening our core businesses and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Key Financial Snapshot (Consolidated)

Segment Revenue (₹ Cr)

Particulars Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 a) Sugar 236.8 176.7 b) Ethanol Plant 64.0 61.4 c) Real estate 15.2 9.3 d) Engineering services 11.6 15.2 e) Others 15.4 18.6 Total 342.8 281.1 Less: Intersegment Revenue 30.9 23.6 Total Segment Revenue 311.9 257.5

Segment Results (₹ Cr)