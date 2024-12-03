Zypp Electric Powers India’s Quick Commerce Revolution with 20.5 Million Emission-Free Deliveries

Gurugram, December 03, 2024: Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-as-a-service platform, has achieved a monumental milestone in its mission to revolutionise quick commerce through sustainable emission-free logistics. Over the past year, the company has completed more than 20.5 million zero-emission deliveries, setting a new benchmark in eco-friendly logistics and reaffirming its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery. Zypp caters to almost 15-20% of all quick commerce orders delivered in the Delhi-NCR region.

The quick commerce market in India is the new gold rush valued at approximately $60 to $70 billion. This sector, which focuses on ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials, is projected to grow substantially, with estimates suggesting it could reach between $25 billion and $55 billion by 2030. Enablers like Zypp Electric are emerging as shovel makers enabling the quick commerce boom by sourcing new quality delivery partners, reducing churn for businesses, bringing quality & predictability in the delivery patterns and also decarbonizing last mile deliveries for businesses.

Through strategic partnerships with quick commerce giants such as Zepto, Blinkit, Big Basket Now, and Instamart, Zypp Electric has contributed to a massive reduction of 2.5 Million Kgs of carbon emissions. With Zepto, the company has completed approximately 10.4 million deliveries, reducing carbon emissions by 11.95 lakh kg. Blinkit followed closely, achieving 7.19 million deliveries and cutting emissions by 8.29 lakh kg. Similarly, BBNow accounted for 2.76 million deliveries, resulting in a reduction of 4.22 lakh kg of carbon, while Instamart which recently started with Zypp, did 2.15 lakh deliveries, further lowering emissions by over 72,251 kg. The company is dedicated to transforming urban logistics through the adoption of electric vehicles and impacting the lives of delivery partners earning through its platform. In a recent festive season, top earners of Zypp Delivery Pilots have earned nearly which shows the immense potential it has to offer to not just quick commerce but also the gig-economy.

A significant milestone in Zypp Electric’s quest for zero emissions is approaching as the company prepares to deliver its 21st million. To commemorate this milestone, Co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta and the entire management team will personally deliver the 21st millionth delivery, highlighting India’s increasing demand for electric, carbon-free deliveries. It reaffirms the company’s dedication to sustainability and conveys a strong statement about the potential of electric delivery in India.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric, said, “I remember when we had our 1st meeting with all our amazing quick commerce partners Zepto, Blinkit, BB Now & Swiggy Instamart, we were sure that this sector will revolutionize the delivery market. This achievement is not just a number; it signifies our relentless pursuit of sustainability in quick commerce. At Zypp Electric, we believe that quick and sustainable logistics is the future of e-commerce. Our partnerships have shown that we can break the myth that speed and sustainability are mutually exclusive. As we move forward, we are excited to lead the charge in making electric deliveries the norm in India, and I would personally cherish delivering the 21st million delivery landmark myself with my leadership team.”

Zypp Electric has always been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly practices within the logistics industry. By leveraging its extensive fleet of electric scooters and innovative delivery solutions, the company aims to enhance operational efficiency and significantly lower carbon emissions across urban landscapes and has plans to expand to 4-5 more cities over the next 12 months.