7 Apps You Should Get Rid Of To Become More Productive (And It’s Not Social Media)

We live in a unique time where we are constantly bombarded with distractions that hinder our productivity. And when it comes to pointing fingers at the culprit, social media often takes the blame. But what if other app categories are quietly eating away at our time and focus?

While social media may be the obvious and most talked-about distraction, apps like shopping, gaming, and streaming platforms are also to blame. These once convenient and time-saving tools are now hindering our efforts to achieve our goals and stay on track.

Cutting back on certain apps and limiting their use can help us stay focused and accomplish more in our daily lives. “Decluttering our phones and minds means we can prioritize our tasks and avoid getting sidetracked by notifications and endless scrolling,” suggests Reena Cruz, PDF Productivity Expert at Xodo.

Good habits are hard to form but easy to live with, and bad habits are easy to form but hard to live with. Let’s take the first step towards developing good habits by eliminating distractions and incorporating productivity tools into our daily routines.

Delete These Apps From Your Device Right Now

Shopping Apps— Adding to your cart takes time and concentration. Most people don’t realize how much time they spend deciding on what to buy. “Comparing products and reading reviews is just as time-consuming as scrolling away on your favorite social media app, so be mindful of this and set limits to your shopping habits,” says Reena. Gaming Apps— Gaming apps can be addictive and often have no real end or goal, making it easy to lose track of time while playing. These apps can also have in-app purchases that tempt users to spend more time and money on them. Dating Apps— Dating apps can be a great way to meet new people but can also be a huge time-waster. Users can spend hours swiping, messaging, and setting up dates, even when not actively looking for a relationship. News and Information Apps— Staying informed is important, but constantly scrolling through news and information apps can be a significant time sink. Reena says, “Use these apps if you must but limit the amount of time spent on them to avoid getting sucked into endless scrolling and clicking.” Streaming Apps— Getting caught up in a show or movie is one of life’s great pleasures, but now that our favorite series are available 24/7 and in the palm of our hands, many people succumb to temptation. Set realistic boundaries for yourself so that you are not abusing this special privilege that no other generation has experienced. Photo Editing Apps— Photo editing apps are excellent tools for enhancing and beautifying photos, but they can also be a huge time-sucker. Trying out different filters and edits can become addictive and lead to endless scrolling and editing. Unless you’re getting paid to use these types of apps, you might be better off without them. Mindfulness and Meditation Apps— These apps promote relaxation and mindfulness but can also take up a lot of time. Reena warns, “Spending too much time on these apps can actually have the opposite effect and create a sense of pressure to constantly meditate and remain calm. Your goal should be to find a balance and use these apps intentionally rather than mindlessly.”

For tangible improvement and methods on how you can effectively hold yourself accountable, download the following apps.

Apps to Help You Work Smarter

Evernote—This note-taking app helps you capture, organize, and share ideas and information. You can create notes in various forms, such as text, audio, or images, and access them across multiple devices. You can also collaborate on notes with others.

Google Calendar—Google Calendar is a comprehensive calendar app that helps you manage your schedule efficiently. Easily create and share multiple calendars, set reminders and recurring events, and integrate it with other Google apps like Docs and Drive. It also offers smart suggestions for event times based on your availability.

Pomodoro Timer—The Pomodoro Technique is a time management method that involves working in bursts of focused time, separated by short breaks. “The app, Pomodoro Timer, helps you implement the Pomodoro Technique by setting a timer for work blocks and breaks, allowing you to be more productive and avoid burnout,” says Reena.

Xodo—This app is handy for those who work with PDFs, such as students who need to read and mark up course materials or professionals who need to review and edit documents for work. Reena adds, “It’s also helpful for anyone who needs to collaborate on documents, as Xodo allows for easy sharing and editing. It’s available on both Android, with over 10 million downloads, and iOS devices.”

IFTTT—‘If This Then That’ is a powerful automation tool that automatically connects different apps and devices to perform repetitive tasks. For example, you can set it to automatically save Gmail attachments to Google Drive or send a reminder to your phone when it’s going to rain. It can streamline your workflow and save you time and effort.

Asking an app to help you use fewer apps is a slippery slope. Be sure to always incorporate the tips below to use your devices efficiently and avoid being sucked into endless screen viewing.

Reena’s Tips for Balancing App Use to Get the Most Out of Your Day

Before using any app, have a clear goal in mind. This helps you stay focused and prevents mindless scrolling or browsing.

Make a list of tasks and prioritize them according to importance, so you use your apps more efficiently and avoid wasting time on non-essential tasks.

Minimize distractions, and consider turning off notifications for non-essential apps. Constant notifications can be distracting and interrupt your workflow.

Instead of using an app, try engaging in activities that don’t involve screen time, such as reading, exercising, or spending time with loved ones.

Don’t let any app interfere with your daily responsibilities or relationships. Remember to disconnect and be present in the moment.

Reena Cruz, PDF Productivity Expert at Xodo, Comments:

“When our phones are full of unnecessary apps, messages, and notifications, focusing on what truly matters can be a challenge. Removing unnecessary distractions, such as constantly checking social media or mindlessly scrolling through special offers, lets you better prioritize your time and energy towards tasks that align with your goals.

“This can ultimately lead to a greater sense of accomplishment and progress towards your desired outcomes. It may take some time and effort to declutter your phone, but the benefits are well worth it in terms of increased productivity, decreased stress, and a more balanced life.”