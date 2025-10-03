Taboola AI Transforms Static Images into Motion Ads with 20% Lift

Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced continued adoption for Realize, its industry-first platform that specializes only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social. Taboola continues to bolster Realize with new Generative AI features that are driving clear results for advertisers as well.

Realize is a technology platform that delivers outcomes at scale for advertisers, leveraging Taboola’s unique supply, first party data and AI technology. It delivers simplicity and efficiency for advertisers to run performance-based campaigns on many of the world’s largest and most trusted publishers across all ad inventory, OEMs and apps.

Advertisers across verticals including Homes.com, Tripadvisor, Philips Home Appliances, NerdWallet and Motley Fool continue to turn to Realize to achieve their performance goals. In addition, since launch, more than 650 advertisers have tested display and social features in Realize and advertisers are seeing positive results. An aviation brand was able to beat their performance goal by 34% and maximize travel bookings on their platform, leading to increased spend with Realize, for example.

“Working with Realize has been a game-changer for our performance marketing efforts. Their platform and strategic insights have directly translated into a significant increase in our new user activity and allowing us to scale our campaigns effectively. We’re meeting and exceeding our advertising objectives, thanks to their dedicated support and innovative technology,” said Brian Comeau, Homes.com.

“Realize has been an essential part of new customer prospecting and consideration marketing. The on-site engagement objective is a real game-changer in terms of bringing in new and qualified users to engage with our site and drive them down the funnel,” said Morley Quatroche, Sr. Marketing Manager, Performance & Acquisition, Cruise Critic, a Tripadvisor company.

“Leveraging Realize’s high-intent user targeting, we achieved optimal engagement and conversion rates, making Realize an indispensable part of our media mix,” said marketing team representatives from Philips Home Appliances.

“Realize is proving to be a great addition to our marketing mix. The technology is helping us drive strong efficiency and post-click engagement, through tapping into a large audience that lives across brand-safe inventory,” said Stephanie Lindstrom, Director, Revenue Marketing & Operations, McClatchy.

“Realize continues to help businesses of all sizes get leads and grow sales,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. “We’re helping advertisers reach and engage with 600 million people every day across the open web, on trusted publisher sites, driving those people to action. Advertisers continue to trust Realize because it is built to deliver incremental growth beyond search and social. With predictive AI trained on a decade of user behavior and data from thousands of direct publisher integrations, Realize is delivering measurable performance at scale that matters.”

Taboola continues to bolster Realize with new Generative AI features as well. Most recently, it added the ability for advertisers to launch highly effective campaigns, using Generative AI to transform static images into motion ads. In testing, select advertisers have seen a 20% increase in conversion rates when using AI-generated Motion Ads versus static images. This adds to Taboola’s Generative AI suite for advertisers which also includes Abby.