Why use online questionnaires in your email marketing strategy?

Online questionnaires are a tried and true method to increase your website traffic and grow your email list. In this article, we will tell you the reasons for using online questionnaires in your email marketing strategy, and the steps to follow to create them.

Online questionnaires in email marketing today

Quizzes are one of the most popular forms of interactive material. Static information, such as e-books and tutorials, has its place, but the interactive content of online quizzes increases the level of engagement. There is an engagement between people that drives their involvement further into marketing. The more human involvement in the marketing of your product, whether directly or indirectly, the better it is from a marketing standpoint.

Quizzes, unlike other methods of attracting leads, invite people to connect with your business before they sign up. The best thing is that you can easily incorporate online questionnaires into your email marketing strategy. Today, more and more marketers are learning everything about quiz marketing.

Simply attach an email subscription form at the end of your questionnaire, and before users get the results. It is thus more likely that they will unconsciously click on the email subscription and or be “forced” to subscribe to the email. When someone subscribes to your company’s email, it means he/she will get important notifications related to the marketing of your products. It’s that simple.

Tips for creating an online questionnaire

The following tips will help you create an online questionnaire that contributes to your email marketing strategy.

Choose a topic that your audience likes

Simply put, you have to attract your audience with a topic that appeals to them. It should be a topic that solves or provides a solution and is in line with your audience’s desires.

Add some interesting questions

This is a good way to interact with your readers. Just make sure it’s a question that impacts their desires, dreams, and personality. Remember that people love fun quizzes. So, tap into that emotion, and include some interesting questions.

Create an online questionnaire with an attractive design

For an online questionnaire to attract users’ attention, not only the content is important, but also the design. You don’t need to hire a graphic designer either, you can find online tools that can do it for you.

You can add images, and animated gifs, as well as brand colors, logos, questions, and results. The idea is to make your online quiz look visually appealing and encourage users to participate.

Create a compelling email subscription

You should create an email subscription form that will actually convert visitors into buyers. You can add welcome emails, free resources, and new content to your blog, or even tell your business success stories. Don’t focus on marketing and marketing. What if you invite readers to understand your product and why it’s important to them? If they feel that they need your product, the next steps will feel easier. You only need to direct them because they already realize the importance of your product.

Questionnaire results

Once your audience has completed your online questionnaire, and subscribed to your content, it is time to display the survey results. To thank them, you can send them the results along with a set of valuable free content and resources.

Conclusion

Now you have everything you need to create an online questionnaire for your email marketing strategy. Remember to always keep your audience in mind when creating your online quiz.

Choose the topic carefully, as well as the questions. Also, make sure the results of the questionnaire match the needs and interests of your target audience.

It’s a good idea to analyze your site data, research your audience, and consider social networks to create a more personalized online questionnaire.