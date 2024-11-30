Anjali Piramal’s New Children’s Book, Korra & Cloudy, Teaches Young Readers the Importance of Emotional Resilience

Mumbai, November 30th Nov 2024: In a world often painted in shades of grey, a beacon of hope shines brightly. Anjali Piramal, a mother of two, financial journalist, and the beloved author of What Santa Does All Year Around unveils her latest masterpiece: Korra & Cloudy. This heartwarming tale takes readers on a whimsical journey through clouds of emotion, teaching them resilience and the power that comes from embracing change.

Korra & Cloudy follows the adventures of a young kangaroo named Korra who faces the universal challenge of saying goodbye. When her grandparents leave, Korra feels a wave of sadness wash over her. She eventually learns to face her emotions and choose joy in the present moment. Suitable for children aged 3-10, stunning illustrations capture the essence of the story, bringing Korra and Cloudy’s world to life with vibrant colours and expressive characters. Each page is a visual delight, with its captivating storyline and vibrant illustrations, making it a must-read for every young reader and their families.

“I wanted to create a story that would help children understand that it’s okay to feel sad, angry, or scared,” says Anjali. “These emotions are a natural part of life, and while it is important to acknowledge them, it is as important to choose to move forward.”

Korra & Cloudy is more than just a children’s book; it is a tool for parents, educators, and child therapists to help children develop emotional intelligence; and a valuable addition to any library. The book masterfully tackles separation anxiety, offering a valuable framework for sensitive discussions with young children. It is ideal for toddlers and bedtime reading because of its lively illustrations and gentle message, which imparts an important lesson about coping with sadness. By reading this book together, parents and children can have crucial conversations about feelings, loss, and the power of hope.

“Emotions are rarely expressed in black-and-white terms,” says Megha Sekhsaria Mawandia, a Mumbai-based family and child therapist. “When working with children and families, one of the challenges we face is exploring the dualities within emotions. How can something be both sad and hopeful? How can one simultaneously feel the ache of missing and the excitement of anticipation? Anjali’s Korra & Cloudy serves as a beautiful metaphor for exploring this subtle emotional language. The earlier we introduce such nuanced ways of expressing emotions, the more opportunities we give our children to build emotional resilience and navigate life’s ups and downs with greater self-awareness and confidence.”

Korra & Cloudy is now available for purchase on Amazon and Crossword. It is an emotional tale that will resonate with young readers and inspire them to face life’s challenges with courage and optimism.