Libas HQ Receives Platinum Green Building Rating from IGBC

New Delhi, 30th November 2024: Libas, India’s leading fast fashion omnichannel women wear brand, is proud to announce that its headquarters in Noida has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Green Building Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This recognition highlights Libas’ dedication to adopting sustainable practices and environmentally conscious operations, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the fashion industry.

The Libas headquarters, spanning an impressive 1,20,000 square feet, is a corporate-cum-factory building designed with cutting-edge sustainability features. Spread across 6 floors, the building combines functionality with eco-conscious innovation. At the heart of this achievement is the seamless integration of advanced green building elements that demonstrate Libas’ commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. The headquarters operates as a zero-waste site, utilizing a biophilic design to foster a strong connection with nature while creating a healthier and more inspiring work environment for its employees.

The building’s environmental features include an on-site renewable energy system generating 327 kWp power, which significantly reduces dependence on non-renewable energy sources. The enhanced indoor air quality ensures a healthier workspace, while the rainwater harvesting system in place can manage 100% of the runoff volumes, contributing to water conservation efforts. Additionally, the headquarters is equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities to support the transition to sustainable transportation.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO at Libas said, “As a brand driven by innovation and progress, we take pride in setting an example with our state-of-the-art headquarters. Achieving the Platinum Green Building Rating is a significant milestone that strengthens our commitment to responsible and forward-thinking practices. This recognition not only reflects our focus on building operational efficiencies but also demonstrates how businesses can incorporate eco-conscious measures into their operations without compromising on functionality or design.”

The IGBC’s Platinum Rating is one of the highest recognitions for green buildings in India, underscoring Libas’ dedication to responsible and innovative practices. This achievement reflects the brand’s strategic focus on aligning its business objectives with social and environmental responsibilities to create meaningful and lasting impact.