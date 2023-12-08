Author KIP’s New Book, Conquering Mental Illness

New York, NY, December 08, 2023 — KIP, who is fascinated with many topics, including nutrition, the paranormal, UFOs, longevity, and conspiracy theories, has completed his new book, “Conquering Mental Illness: A Practical Approach for Children and Adults: The Cause and Solution”: an eye-opening memoir describing how the author managed to gain control of his mental health issues and address its cause without the use of pharmaceuticals.

“Unbeknownst to the general public is that many physical and mental disorders correlate to an imbalance between the stimulating neurotransmitter glutamate and the calming neurotransmitter GABA,” shares KIP. “In this book, I share my glutamate-related tribulations, which plagued me for most of my life, and explain how I finally achieved peace of mind without using dangerous pharmaceuticals.

“Regretfully, people of all ages are suffering needlessly. Parents have no idea how severely glutamate and GABA imbalances affect their children’s lives; OCD is a classic symptom. Still, I can tell you from personal experience that they are miserable and confused because they have no idea why an uneasiness accompanied by terrible thoughts constantly plagues them.

“Sadly, parents, pediatricians, and school teachers complicate the issue by telling them to think happy thoughts and they’ll be fine. No one afflicted with a glutamate and GABA imbalance can wish it away; only following a strict protocol designed around safe, natural supplements, clinically tested and proven to lower glutamate levels and raise GABA levels, will do that. I wish I had known then what I know now; my life would have been so much better!”